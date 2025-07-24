MT5 FOR cryptos

I am searching for an Exchange applying MT5 account to trade Cryptos via MT5 

Bybit was having this , but they stopped trading cryptos in MT5 account as was the best exchange and broker for trading all , but unfortunately they stopped it 


 share me your knowledge please about any Cryptos exchange with MT5 account 
 
you need to look at marketplace for products which allow trading using mt5. 
 
MOHAMMED ALKHALIFAH:
MOHAMMED ALKHALIFAH:
Bybit only closed for crypto but their forex trading for mt5 is continue... For crypto, try forex brokers... there are many offering crypto trading and deposit and withdrawal is in crypto currencies

