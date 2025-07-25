Need a broker
can anyone help me with a broker that will allow me to trade stocks and crypto on Meta Trader 5
Many brokers offer stock and crypto trading, but as Oleksandr noted discussion and recommendations about brokers is not allowed in this forum.
Read this to help you choose wisely: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/446683
use big and reputable ones
If you pick one, check if it is reliable or not in the internet
I will simply add to this thread that you should make sure that the broker-dealer of your choosing is registered with the appropriate licensing agency in your country. Otherwise... if and when things go south, you'll find yourself holding the bag.
In some countries there are strict limitations on leverage if your broker is strictly registered in your own country.
So in some cases you may have to open an account with a broker abroad - but make sure they have a long-term good international reputation.
Also, research to find out what you are risking if you have your money held by that specific broker a bank in another country.
This is a tempting situation, indeed.
The looming pitfall therein is that things can quickly go south unexpectedly. All it takes is one complaint about any issue, meritorious or frivolous, from another trader in your home country to inform your home country regulator that the unlicensed broker-dealer is operating unlawfully. At that point, the broker-dealer is banned from operating in your home country. Unfortunately, any shining reputation of the broker-dealer is irrelevant in this situation. As a result, you would be relying on: (a) the good faith of the now alienated broker-dealer to return your funds, or (b) your home regulator to initiate international legal proceedings to recover your funds.
I've seen this happen more than once from within the U.S., of course. I'm just happy that I've been able to avoid it, myself.
