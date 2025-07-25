Need a broker

can anyone help me with a broker that will allow me to trade stocks and crypto on Meta Trader 5
 
VEE719:
Discussion about specific Broker is prohibited on the forum. 
 
Many brokers offer stock and crypto trading, but as Oleksandr noted discussion and recommendations about brokers is not allowed in this forum.

Read this to help you choose wisely: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/446683

 

use big and reputable ones

If you pick one, check if it is reliable or not in the internet

 
Choose your own broker with reputation.
 
There are reputable brokers that allow trading both stocks and cryptocurrencies on MetaTrader 5. However, I strongly recommend doing proper due diligence when choosing a broker, as some may appear professional on the surface but impose high spreads, excessive commissions, or unreasonable slippage, all of which can negatively impact your profitability.

To evaluate a broker, consider the following steps:

Check the broker’s official website:
Look for details regarding trading conditions such as spreads, commissions, minimum deposit requirements, and the range of tradable instruments.

Compare with other brokers:
Don’t rely on a single option. Comparing a few brokers side by side will give you a better understanding of what is considered fair and competitive.

Open a demo account on MetaTrader 5:
This allows you to directly observe the spreads on currency pairs, crypto assets, stocks, or indices.
Try opening a few trades and check if the order opens exactly at the selected price.
If a trade starts with a noticeable unrealized loss, it could indicate high spreads or hidden commissions.

Explore discussions and articles on MQL5:
There are several useful threads and articles in the MQL5 community where similar topics have been discussed. These can provide valuable insights and broker recommendations from experienced traders.
 
I will simply add to this thread that you should make sure that the broker-dealer of your choosing is registered with the appropriate licensing agency in your country. Otherwise... if and when things go south, you'll find yourself holding the bag.
 
In some countries there are strict limitations on leverage if your broker is strictly registered in your own country.

So in some cases you may have to open an account with a broker abroad - but make sure they have a long-term good international reputation.

Also, research to find out what you are risking if you have your money held by that specific broker a bank in another country.

 
This is a tempting situation, indeed.

The looming pitfall therein is that things can quickly go south unexpectedly. All it takes is one complaint about any issue, meritorious or frivolous, from another trader in your home country to inform your home country regulator that the unlicensed broker-dealer is operating unlawfully. At that point, the broker-dealer is banned from operating in your home country. Unfortunately, any shining reputation of the broker-dealer is irrelevant in this situation. As a result, you would be relying on: (a) the good faith of the now alienated broker-dealer to return your funds, or (b) your home regulator to initiate international legal proceedings to recover your funds.

I've seen this happen more than once from within the U.S., of course. I'm just happy that I've been able to avoid it, myself.

