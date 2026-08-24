Welcome to the new section! - page 2

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Hello to everyone!
 

Hi,

New to meta trader and just downloaded the charts.  I only see forex on my watchlist and don't know how to add stocks.  Also, is there a way to view 4 different charts on the screen at the same time?

Thank you 

 
rn34:

Hi,

New to meta trader and just downloaded the charts.  I only see forex on my watchlist and don't know how to add stocks.  Also, is there a way to view 4 different charts on the screen at the same time?

Thank you 

Symbols depends on the broker.
For example - 4 different charts of shares of the stocks

 

 
Thanks
 
Great, nice to see that Metaquotes keeps improving this forum!
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