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Hi,
New to meta trader and just downloaded the charts. I only see forex on my watchlist and don't know how to add stocks. Also, is there a way to view 4 different charts on the screen at the same time?
Thank you
Hi,
New to meta trader and just downloaded the charts. I only see forex on my watchlist and don't know how to add stocks. Also, is there a way to view 4 different charts on the screen at the same time?
Thank you
Symbols depends on the broker.
For example - 4 different charts of shares of the stocks