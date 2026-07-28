Simple trade automation? - page 2
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I'm not living in the US, and it was interesting to see that only a few brokers use MT5.
Wishing you all the best!
Thanks for that. I've been trading CME Futures on MT5 with one of the two licensed U.S. brokers without issue.
My posts are aimed at the OP who is also in the U.S. and mentioned stocks and MT5. We wish the OP the best!
I'm not living in the US, and it was interesting to see that only a few brokers use MT5.
Wishing you all the best!
mt4 is still the most commonly used platform i think
mt4 is still the most commonly used platform i think
Source.
I want to know if there is a good AI TRADER THAT CAN TRADE FOR SOMEONE
Just make your own with MT5's integrated AI Assistant (MQL5 Lite):
Edit: Here's a link to an algorthmic model (scientific journal article) to give to the AI Assistant: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0895717713000290?via%3Dihub