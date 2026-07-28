Simple trade automation? - page 2

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Mobin Zarekar #:

I'm not living in the US, and it was interesting to see that only a few brokers use MT5.

Wishing you all the best!

Thanks for that. I've been trading CME Futures on MT5 with one of the two licensed U.S. brokers without issue.

My posts are aimed at the OP who is also in the U.S. and mentioned stocks and MT5. We wish the OP the best!

 
Ask the coder to code one for you.
 
Mobin Zarekar #:

I'm not living in the US, and it was interesting to see that only a few brokers use MT5.

Wishing you all the best!

mt4 is still the most commonly used platform i think
 
Kar Wai Cheng #:
mt4 is still the most commonly used platform i think
However, the MT5 platform is more functional
 
Kar Wai Cheng #:
mt4 is still the most commonly used platform i think

Source.

MT5 Extends Its Lead Over MT4 as Platform Shift Accelerates
MT5 Extends Its Lead Over MT4 as Platform Shift Accelerates
  • 2025.10.22
  • www.financemagnates.com
Competition between MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is intensifying as MT5 widens its lead over its predecessor. Data from the latest Finance Magnates Intelligence Report shows MT5 accounted for 62% of retail CFD trading volumes on MetaQuotes platforms in Q3 2025, while MT4 slipped to 38%. Launched in 2005, MT4 became the global...
 
I want to know if there is a good AI TRADER THAT CAN TRADE FOR SOMEONE
 
successlinkplus1 #:
I want to know if there is a good AI TRADER THAT CAN TRADE FOR SOMEONE

Just make your own with MT5's integrated AI Assistant (MQL5 Lite):

MQL5_Lite

Edit: Here's a link to an algorthmic model (scientific journal article) to give to the AI Assistant: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0895717713000290?via%3Dihub

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