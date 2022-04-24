MetaTrader 5 launched live on SAFEX by South African broker 28E Capital
I checked the link to download a demo of the MetaTrader 5 platform directly from 28E Capital's website at http://www.28e.co.za/ but MT5 demo did not exist there.
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One of the leading South African brokers 28E Capital has officially launched MetaTrader 5 in the South Africa Futures Exchange (SAFEX). This has been made possible through the active participation of the official MetaQuotes' South African Agent Derivative System Technologies.
28E Capital clients are offered to trade ALSI (JSE Top 40 Index Future) and ALMI (JSE Top 40 Mini Index Future) using the rich functionality of the most popular trading platform. Direct CFD trading for the top South African Stocks Trading will be available in the near future. You can download a demo of the MetaTrader 5 platform directly from 28E Capital's website at http://www.28e.co.za/.
28E Capital is a full service member broker of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), as well as a SAFEX. As full members of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange 28E Capital offer trading in all of the listed shares on the JSE and in all derivatives available on the South African Futures Exchange i.e. Single stock futures, Agricultural futures, Currency futures, Financial index futures, commodities, CFD's and options.
"We are delighted to offer an additional option to our clients in the form of MetaTrader 5," said Hugo Gous, Director of 28E Capital. "This will allow our client to develop, test and trade algorithmic trading strategies on Safex and on CFD's. We are very excited about this new opportunity."
"We are very pleased to have 28E Capital on board as the first South African broker to use the dedicated MetaTrader 5 Gateway we developed for SAFEX," says André van der Walt, the CEO of Derivatives System Technologies. "This is a very exciting time, as for the first time in South Africa, traders have the capability to develop trading robots for their ALSI trading strategies and take them live through a real account!"