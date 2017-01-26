How to trade
On your own you mean? or you want to copy a signal?
On your own you mean? or you want to copy a signal?
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
This is the fundamental article for the people who do not have time to read many articles. So, it is everything described (or by the links to the other explanation) in one place.
Example - read here:
2.1. Find a Server by the Broker's Name. Another convenient new feature of MetaTrader 5 is adding brokers' servers by their names. With the previous version, you had to contact your broker to find out the IP address of the trade server or download a special client terminal. Now, you simply enter the name of the broker. The system automatically finds the server with the specified name and adds it to the list.
Then, you can open an account.
So, you can read it, open demo account and start.
This is a short question, leads to long answer :
Never mind ... You have to educate yourself about financial markets at the first place.
Be patient to learn and trade only on demo accounts.
Later, try going live trading but with little money, like $100 on micro account ...
Be patient again because live trading is completely different and harder than demo trading.
Once you feel confident, have the right system or strategy that suits you, go ahead with
the proper money management.
Easy words, but not easy to implement ...
Good luck ...
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