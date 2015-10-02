New MetaTrader 4 Android Update: 24 Analytical Objects and OTP Authentication
when will metaquotes release mt4 for android with ability to use one custom indicator?please consider
Indanguang Samrow Panmei:+1000
when will metaquotes release mt4 for android with ability to use one custom indicator?please consider
when will metaquotes release mt4 for android with ability to use one custom indicator?please consider
is zig zag indicator available in android mt4 ?
balachandran chandrasekar:ZigZag is custom indicator, so it is unavailable for mobile applications.
is zig zag indicator available in android mt4 ?
is zig zag indicator available in android mt4 ?
Can you use EA on new Mobile MT4?
web11:No and I doubt you will ever be able to
Can you use EA on new Mobile MT4?
Can you use EA on new Mobile MT4?
Stuart Browne:Why ?
No and I doubt you will ever be able to
No and I doubt you will ever be able to
Alain Verleyen:Just a guess? ;-) Just don't see how you would be able to upload a custom built EA or indy onto a device. Would love to be proved wrong!
Why ?
Why ?
Stuart Browne:Easy. You can use Metatrader Market. If you can install EA/Indicators in PC using market, you can do same in mobile :)
Just a guess? ;-) Just don't see how you would be able to upload a custom built EA or indy onto a device. Would love to be proved wrong!
Just a guess? ;-) Just don't see how you would be able to upload a custom built EA or indy onto a device. Would love to be proved wrong!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Recently, we have reported on the addition of analytical objects and two-factor authentication in the MetaTrader 5 Android. Now, the same features are available in the new MetaTrader 4 Android build 846.
You now have access to 24 graphical objects for technical analysis: lines, channels, Elliott waves, Gann and Fibonacci tools, as well as geometric shapes that can be applied both to charts and indicator windows.
The second major innovation is the OTP (One Time Password) system providing additional level of security when working with trading accounts. Now, a verification code may be enabled by a user in addition to login and password when logging in to a desktop or tablet terminal. The code is generated by a MetaTrader 4 Android application. To start using one-time passwords, users should bind their trading accounts to the password generator.
Update your MetaTrader 4 Android to receive 24 graphical objects for market analysis and enhanced security tool!
DOWNLOAD FREE METATRADER 4 FOR ANDROID