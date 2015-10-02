New MetaTrader 4 Android Update: 24 Analytical Objects and OTP Authentication

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Recently, we have reported on the addition of analytical objects and two-factor authentication in the MetaTrader 5 Android. Now, the same features are available in the new MetaTrader 4 Android build 846.

You now have access to 24 graphical objects for technical analysis: lines, channels, Elliott waves, Gann and Fibonacci tools, as well as geometric shapes that can be applied both to charts and indicator windows.

New MetaTrader 4 Android Update: 24 Analytical Objects and OTP Authentication

The second major innovation is the OTP (One Time Password) system providing additional level of security when working with trading accounts. Now, a verification code may be enabled by a user in addition to login and password when logging in to a desktop or tablet terminal. The code is generated by a MetaTrader 4 Android application. To start using one-time passwords, users should bind their trading accounts to the password generator.

Update your MetaTrader 4 Android to receive 24 graphical objects for market analysis and enhanced security tool!

DOWNLOAD FREE METATRADER 4 FOR ANDROID

 
when will metaquotes release mt4 for android with ability to use one custom indicator?please consider
[Deleted]  
Indanguang Samrow Panmei:
when will metaquotes release mt4 for android with ability to use one custom indicator?please consider
+1000
[Deleted]  
is zig zag indicator available in android mt4 ?
 
balachandran chandrasekar:
is zig zag indicator available in android mt4 ?
ZigZag is custom indicator, so it is unavailable for mobile applications.
 
Can you use EA on new Mobile MT4?
 
web11:
Can you use EA on new Mobile MT4?
No and I doubt you will ever be able to
 
Stuart Browne:
No and I doubt you will ever be able to
Why ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
Why ?
Just a guess? ;-) Just don't see how you would be able to upload a custom built EA or indy onto a device. Would love to be proved wrong!
 

Nice Elliot Wave

thank you Mr and Mrs MQL5

keep on moving :-)

 
Stuart Browne:
Just a guess? ;-) Just don't see how you would be able to upload a custom built EA or indy onto a device. Would love to be proved wrong!
Easy. You can use Metatrader Market. If you can install EA/Indicators in PC using market, you can do same in mobile :)
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