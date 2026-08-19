Can some help in getting Supply and demand Zone indicators for MT5 ...Please share the link
CodeBase
- Shved Supply and Demand - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NonLagDot - indicator for MetaTrader 5 ("Nonlagdot is the supply and demand indicator that calculates a possible trend considering market forces domination.")
The forum
- Supply and Demand Expert Advisor
- more on search here
CodeBase
- Shved Supply and Demand - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NonLagDot - indicator for MetaTrader 5 ("Nonlagdot is the supply and demand indicator that calculates a possible trend considering market forces domination.")
The forum
- Supply and Demand Expert Advisor
- more on search here
Thank you so much bro......Do you one for MT5?? Shved S & D ??
Thank you so much bro......Do you one for MT5?? Shved S & D ??
for MT4 only sorry.
CodeBase
- Shved Supply and Demand - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- NonLagDot - indicator for MetaTrader 5 ("Nonlagdot is the supply and demand indicator that calculates a possible trend considering market forces domination.")
The forum
- Supply and Demand Expert Advisor
- more on search here
This indicator was converted to Metatrader 5 -
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Shved Supply and Demand - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This is MQL5 version of Shved Supply and Demand written by Shved and upgraded by eevviill7 from this link.
- www.mql5.com
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2026.01.31 06:15
From Novice to Expert: Statistical Validation of Supply and Demand Zones
Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5: From Manual to Automated Lifecycle
- 2026.06.05
- www.mql5.com
Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part II): Event-Driven Architecture and Persistent Lifecycle Logging
- 2026.06.25
- www.mql5.com
Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part III): Zone Analysis, Stateful Interaction, and Pending Event Management
In Part I of this series, we introduced a dynamic supply-and-demand zone management framework that transforms static chart annotations into actively managed market structures. Rather than treating support and resistance as passive visual references, the system defines zones as lifecycle-aware entities. Zones support deterministic creation, modification, invalidation, restoration, and state transitions as market conditions evolve.
...
In Part II, this runtime framework was refactored into a structured event-driven architecture, where system execution was organized around discrete market responses rather than continuous tick-based polling. Alongside this shift, a dedicated logging subsystem was introduced to replace informal debug outputs with a persistent, append-only event record.
- 2026.06.05
- www.mql5.com
Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part IV): Trading Supply and Demand Zones
- 2026.08.13
- www.mql5.com
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Hi,
Can some share us the Supply and Demand zone indicators MQL5 file.....