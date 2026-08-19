Can some help in getting Supply and demand Zone indicators for MT5 ...Please share the link

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Hi,


Can some share us the Supply and Demand zone indicators MQL5 file.....

 

CodeBase

  • Shved Supply and Demand - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  • NonLagDot - indicator for MetaTrader 5 ("Nonlagdot is the supply and demand indicator that calculates a possible trend considering market forces domination.")

The forum

 

Video - 

  • Supply and Demand - simple explanation: #94
  • Supply / Demand and Odds Enhancers - Part 1:#95 
  • Supply / Demand and Odds Enhancers - Part 2: #96

 
Sergey Golubev:

CodeBase

  • Shved Supply and Demand - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  • NonLagDot - indicator for MetaTrader 5 ("Nonlagdot is the supply and demand indicator that calculates a possible trend considering market forces domination.")

The forum

Thank you so much bro......Do you one for MT5?? Shved S & D ??

 
Udhaya Kumar:

Thank you so much bro......Do you one for MT5?? Shved S & D ??

 for MT4 only sorry.

 
Sergey Golubev:

CodeBase

  • Shved Supply and Demand - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  • NonLagDot - indicator for MetaTrader 5 ("Nonlagdot is the supply and demand indicator that calculates a possible trend considering market forces domination.")

The forum

This indicator was converted to Metatrader 5 -

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Shved Supply and Demand - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Shved Supply and Demand - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This is MQL5 version of Shved Supply and Demand written by Shved and upgraded by eevviill7 from this link.

Shved Supply and Demand
Shved Supply and Demand
  • www.mql5.com
Fast Pending Orders By using Fast Pending Orders script, you don't need to calculate lot size when you opening Pending orders. Script calculates the proper lot size and sets the pending order(s) for you. 4click Trade...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Supply & Demand

Sergey Golubev, 2026.01.31 06:15

From Novice to Expert: Statistical Validation of Supply and Demand Zones

From Novice to Expert: Statistical Validation of Supply and Demand Zones

The analysis of supply and demand zones represents a cornerstone of price action trading, rooted in the timeless economic principle of market imbalance. For the discretionary trader, these zones are identified through visual pattern recognition—a skill honed by experience. However, this reliance on subjective judgment creates a significant reproducibility challenge, forming the primary barrier to effective automation. While the theoretical logic of these zones is well-established, its translation into precise, computational rules remains elusive, often defaulting to arbitrary numerical thresholds.

 

Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5: From Manual to Automated Lifecycle

Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5: From Manual to Automated Lifecycle

This system is built in MQL5 to be consumed by high-performance trading tools. It moves the burden of chart maintenance from the trader to the environment, allowing for a more focused and professional approach to live market execution.
Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5: From Manual to Automated Lifecycle
Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5: From Manual to Automated Lifecycle
  • 2026.06.05
  • www.mql5.com
Replace static drawings with automated, stateful zones controlled by a CZone wrapper. The system synchronizes user rectangles, sizes zones by ATR, validates breakouts using consecutive closes, applies ghost/deactivation rules, merges nearby structures by a 1.5×ATR threshold, and projects edges forward. Traders gain durable levels that update themselves and reduce repetitive chart management.
 

Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part II): Event-Driven Architecture and Persistent Lifecycle Logging

Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part II): Event-Driven Architecture and Persistent Lifecycle Logging

In Part I of this series, we introduced a dynamic supply and demand zone management framework capable of transforming ordinary chart rectangles into actively managed market structures. Rather than treating support and resistance zones as passive visual annotations, we developed a system capable of creating, maintaining, merging, invalidating, and restoring structural regions as market conditions evolved.
Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part II): Event-Driven Architecture and Persistent Lifecycle Logging
Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part II): Event-Driven Architecture and Persistent Lifecycle Logging
  • 2026.06.25
  • www.mql5.com
This article advances the stateful supply and demand zone framework for MetaTrader 5 by replacing polling with an event-driven model based on OnChartEvent(). We split synchronization into dedicated handlers for creation, modification, and deletion, and separate market logic in OnTick() from user interactions in OnChartEvent(). A persistent, append-only CSV logger records all lifecycle events, improving responsiveness, state consistency, and recoverable history for downstream analysis.
 

Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part III): Zone Analysis, Stateful Interaction, and Pending Event Management

Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part III): Zone Analysis, Stateful Interaction, and Pending Event Management

In Part I of this series, we introduced a dynamic supply-and-demand zone management framework that transforms static chart annotations into actively managed market structures. Rather than treating support and resistance as passive visual references, the system defines zones as lifecycle-aware entities. Zones support deterministic creation, modification, invalidation, restoration, and state transitions as market conditions evolve.

...

In Part II, this runtime framework was refactored into a structured event-driven architecture, where system execution was organized around discrete market responses rather than continuous tick-based polling. Alongside this shift, a dedicated logging subsystem was introduced to replace informal debug outputs with a persistent, append-only event record.

Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part I): From Manual to Automated Lifecycle
Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part I): From Manual to Automated Lifecycle
  • 2026.06.05
  • www.mql5.com
Replace static drawings with automated, stateful zones controlled by a CZone wrapper. The system synchronizes user rectangles, sizes zones by ATR, validates breakouts using consecutive closes, applies ghost/deactivation rules, merges nearby structures by a 1.5×ATR threshold, and projects edges forward. Traders gain durable levels that update themselves and reduce repetitive chart management.
 

Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part IV): Trading Supply and Demand Zones

Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part IV): Trading Supply and Demand Zones

In Part III of this series, the supply and demand framework was extended beyond simple zone detection by introducing quantitative evaluation, lifecycle management, and structured interaction monitoring. Zones were no longer treated as static chart objects, but as dynamic market structures capable of gaining, losing, and changing relevance over time. However, identifying a high-quality zone is only one part of the trading process; a strong supply or demand area does not automatically represent an executable opportunity. Market context determines whether price rejects the zone, breaks through it, or retests it from the opposite direction.
Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part IV): Trading Supply and Demand Zones
Interactive Supply and Demand Zone Manager in MQL5 (Part IV): Trading Supply and Demand Zones
  • 2026.08.13
  • www.mql5.com
We extend the supply and demand framework with a strategy layer that converts zone interactions into decisions. Qualified zones pass sequential checks for interaction proximity, approach behavior, higher‑timeframe alignment, and price action before execution is handed to a dedicated trade manager. This architecture improves control, maintainability, and future extensibility without changing the underlying zone engine.
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