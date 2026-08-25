All About Price Action - page 7
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Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 60): Objective Swing-Based Trendlines for Structural Analysis
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 61): Structural Slanted Trendline Breakouts with 3-Swing Validation
The previous article established a structured approach to drawing slanted trendlines as a practical way of interpreting market direction and understanding how price behaves within evolving structure. Anchoring trendlines to validated swing points grounds the analysis directly in market structure, improving consistency while removing discretionary line placement.This tool is developed using the MQL5 programming language. The sections that follow outline the strategy logic first, then demonstrate how that structure is translated into an MQL5 implementation. Testing and observed outcomes are then examined, before concluding with final observations.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 62): Building an Adaptive Parallel Channel Detection and Breakout System in MQL5
In the previous part of this series, we explored a trendline breakout framework validated through three swing points. Testing showed that the approach effectively flagged clear breakout opportunities. However, one limitation became apparent: the system only captured breakouts in the direction of the trendlines being constructed. This meant that if price movement occurred in the opposite direction or on the unmonitored side, those breakout structures would go unnoticed.
This article extends that approach by introducing an adaptive parallel channel detection and breakout system. The system constructs channels based on swing points, monitors price action within these channels, and confirms breakouts dynamically. By tracking both sides of the channel, the framework ensures no significant movement is missed.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 63): Automating Rising and Falling Wedge Detection in MQL5
When a chart is opened, the first instinct is to scan for structure. Familiar patterns help frame expectations, manage risk, and prepare for high-probability entries. Among the most traded price structures are rising and falling wedges—compression formations that often precede expansion.
The challenge, however, is not in knowing that wedges exist. The challenge lies in identifying them consistently and objectively. Many traders, especially those still developing chart-reading skills, struggle to recognize proper wedge structure. Even experienced analysts can spend considerable time drawing, adjusting, and validating trendlines—and sometimes miss a valid formation altogether. Subjective pattern recognition introduces delay, inconsistency, and bias.
To address this, we introduce an MQL5 indicator engineered to automatically detect and construct rising and falling wedge formations directly on the chart. The system identifies pivot points, validates slope convergence, prevents structural overlap, and monitors breakout or failure conditions—turning geometric theory into structured algorithmic logic.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 64): Synchronizing Manually Drawn Trendlines with Automated Monitoring
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 68): Price-Attached RSI Panel in MQL5
Traders and MQL5 developers frequently use RSI to confirm price action, yet its standard placement in a separate subwindow disrupts the critical point of decision. The need to shift focus away from the price chart introduces a delay in interpretation, which becomes costly in fast-paced environments such as scalping, manual trade management, or high-frequency setups. This article addresses a clear objective: to design an RSI representation that remains aligned with the current price level, updates in real time, and adapts automatically to chart interactions such as scrolling, zooming, and timeframe changes.
To achieve this, the article introduces a compact RSI panel embedded directly on the chart. Positioned at the active price level, the panel displays three key elements at the moment of decision: the current RSI value, its categorical state (OVERBOUGHT, OVERSOLD, or NEUTRAL), and signal strength (WEAK, STRONG, or EXTREME), with optional anchoring to either Bid or Ask. The implementation is built around practical constraints, including continuous tick-based updates, accurate coordinate transformation using ChartTimePriceToXY, boundary control to prevent off-screen rendering, and slope-based classification for momentum evaluation. The result is a responsive, chart-integrated RSI component that keeps confirmation within immediate view while offering a structured foundation for further development.
Price action trading is a method of analyzing and trading the markets based purely on the price movements on a chart—without the use of indicators or complex data.
Core Principles:
Why Traders Use Price Action
Traders believe that every price movement tells a story about the market's mood, confidence, and direction. By observing these movements, they aim to build a deeper, intuitive understanding of how the market behaves—without relying on noisy indicators.
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Don`t read this thread..Make Money with it.
Sergey Golubev, 2026.08.25 17:31
Automating Chart Patterns in MQL5 (Part 1): The Multi-Timeframe Swing Structure Engine