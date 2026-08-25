All About Price Action - page 7

New comment
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 60): Objective Swing-Based Trendlines for Structural Analysis

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 60): Objective Swing-Based Trendlines for Structural Analysis

In Part 19 of this series, I introduced an analysis tool that relied on the ZigZag indicator to identify swing points, using them as a basis for drawing trendlines to interpret evolving price structure. That work laid an important foundation: demonstrating that trendlines are not merely visual aids, but vital structural references that help frame how price may behave ahead of time. Building on that concept, this article approaches the same core idea from a more deliberate and refined perspective. Instead of depending on an indicator to define swings, the current tool derives swing points directly from raw price action. By working solely with observed price behavior, the analysis becomes more transparent and controllable, reducing the instability often associated with indicator-based pivots.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 60): Objective Swing-Based Trendlines for Structural Analysis
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 60): Objective Swing-Based Trendlines for Structural Analysis
  • 2026.02.12
  • www.mql5.com
We present a rule-based approach to trendlines that avoids indicator pivots and uses ordered swings derived from raw prices. The article walks through swing detection, size qualification via ATR or fixed thresholds, and validation of ascending and descending structures, then implements these rules in MQL5 with non-repainting drawing and selective output. You get a clear, repeatable way to track structural support and resistance that holds up across market conditions.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 61): Structural Slanted Trendline Breakouts with 3-Swing Validation

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 61): Structural Slanted Trendline Breakouts with 3-Swing Validation

The previous article established a structured approach to drawing slanted trendlines as a practical way of interpreting market direction and understanding how price behaves within evolving structure. Anchoring trendlines to validated swing points grounds the analysis directly in market structure, improving consistency while removing discretionary line placement.

This tool is developed using the MQL5 programming language. The sections that follow outline the strategy logic first, then demonstrate how that structure is translated into an MQL5 implementation. Testing and observed outcomes are then examined, before concluding with final observations.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 61): Structural Slanted Trendline Breakouts with 3-Swing Validation
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 61): Structural Slanted Trendline Breakouts with 3-Swing Validation
  • 2026.02.17
  • www.mql5.com
We present a slanted trendline breakout tool that relies on three‑swing validation to generate objective, price‑action signals. The system automates swing detection, trendline construction, and breakout confirmation using crossing logic to reduce noise and standardize execution. The article explains the strategy rules, shows the MQL5 implementation, and reviews testing results; the tool is intended for analysis and signal confirmation, not automated trading.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 62): Building an Adaptive Parallel Channel Detection and Breakout System in MQL5

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 62): Building an Adaptive Parallel Channel Detection and Breakout System in MQL5

In the previous part of this series, we explored a trendline breakout framework validated through three swing points. Testing showed that the approach effectively flagged clear breakout opportunities. However, one limitation became apparent: the system only captured breakouts in the direction of the trendlines being constructed. This meant that if price movement occurred in the opposite direction or on the unmonitored side, those breakout structures would go unnoticed.

This article extends that approach by introducing an adaptive parallel channel detection and breakout system. The system constructs channels based on swing points, monitors price action within these channels, and confirms breakouts dynamically. By tracking both sides of the channel, the framework ensures no significant movement is missed.

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 62): Building an Adaptive Parallel Channel Detection and Breakout System in MQL5
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 62): Building an Adaptive Parallel Channel Detection and Breakout System in MQL5
  • 2026.02.28
  • www.mql5.com
This article presents an adaptive parallel channel detection and breakout system in MQL5. It explains how swing points are identified, channels are constructed and dynamically recalculated, and breakouts are confirmed and visualized with persistent signals. The framework integrates trendline geometry, ATR-based filtering, and retest validation to provide reliable, real-time price action analysis for professional charting and trading decisions.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 63): Automating Rising and Falling Wedge Detection in MQL5

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 63): Automating Rising and Falling Wedge Detection in MQL5

When a chart is opened, the first instinct is to scan for structure. Familiar patterns help frame expectations, manage risk, and prepare for high-probability entries. Among the most traded price structures are rising and falling wedges—compression formations that often precede expansion.

The challenge, however, is not in knowing that wedges exist. The challenge lies in identifying them consistently and objectively. Many traders, especially those still developing chart-reading skills, struggle to recognize proper wedge structure. Even experienced analysts can spend considerable time drawing, adjusting, and validating trendlines—and sometimes miss a valid formation altogether. Subjective pattern recognition introduces delay, inconsistency, and bias.

To address this, we introduce an MQL5 indicator engineered to automatically detect and construct rising and falling wedge formations directly on the chart. The system identifies pivot points, validates slope convergence, prevents structural overlap, and monitors breakout or failure conditions—turning geometric theory into structured algorithmic logic.

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 63): Automating Rising and Falling Wedge Detection in MQL5
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 63): Automating Rising and Falling Wedge Detection in MQL5
  • 2026.03.03
  • www.mql5.com
In this part of the Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development series, we develop an MQL5 indicator that automatically detects rising and falling wedge patterns in real time. The system confirms pivot structures, validates boundary convergence mathematically, prevents overlapping formations, and monitors breakout and failure conditions with precise visual feedback. Built using a clean object-oriented architecture, this implementation converts subjective wedge recognition into a structured, state-aware analytical component designed to strengthen disciplined price action analysis.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 64): Synchronizing Manually Drawn Trendlines with Automated Monitoring

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 64): Synchronizing Manually Drawn Trendlines with Automated Monitoring

You already draw trendlines manually and trust your visual judgment more than fully automated detection. The practical problem is different: as you place more lines across one or several charts, you physically cannot watch every level all the time. Key moments—price approaching, touching, breaking, or rejecting a manually drawn trendline—often occur while you switch timeframes, step away from the terminal, or manage other positions. The article addresses this precise deficit: how to keep manual charting as your analytical input while automating the repetitive task of monitoring those lines.
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 64): Synchronizing Manually Drawn Trendlines with Automated Monitoring
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 64): Synchronizing Manually Drawn Trendlines with Automated Monitoring
  • 2026.03.18
  • www.mql5.com
Monitoring manually drawn trendlines requires constant chart observation, which can cause important price interactions to be missed. This article develops a trendline monitoring Expert Advisor that synchronizes manually drawn trendlines with automated monitoring logic in MQL5, generating alerts when price approaches, touches, or breaks a monitored line.
 

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 68): Price-Attached RSI Panel in MQL5

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 68): Price-Attached RSI Panel in MQL5

Traders and MQL5 developers frequently use RSI to confirm price action, yet its standard placement in a separate subwindow disrupts the critical point of decision. The need to shift focus away from the price chart introduces a delay in interpretation, which becomes costly in fast-paced environments such as scalping, manual trade management, or high-frequency setups. This article addresses a clear objective: to design an RSI representation that remains aligned with the current price level, updates in real time, and adapts automatically to chart interactions such as scrolling, zooming, and timeframe changes.

To achieve this, the article introduces a compact RSI panel embedded directly on the chart. Positioned at the active price level, the panel displays three key elements at the moment of decision: the current RSI value, its categorical state (OVERBOUGHT, OVERSOLD, or NEUTRAL), and signal strength (WEAK, STRONG, or EXTREME), with optional anchoring to either Bid or Ask. The implementation is built around practical constraints, including continuous tick-based updates, accurate coordinate transformation using ChartTimePriceToXY, boundary control to prevent off-screen rendering, and slope-based classification for momentum evaluation. The result is a responsive, chart-integrated RSI component that keeps confirmation within immediate view while offering a structured foundation for further development.

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 68): Price-Attached RSI Panel in MQL5
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 68): Price-Attached RSI Panel in MQL5
  • 2026.05.06
  • www.mql5.com
We present a chart-embedded RSI panel that removes the need for a separate window by attaching momentum directly to live price. The article explains the design and MQL5 code: real-time RSI retrieval, slope-based signal classification, and adaptive positioning. Traders get RSI value, state, and signal strength where decisions are made, improving clarity across timeframes.
 

Price action trading is a method of analyzing and trading the markets based purely on the price movements on a chart—without the use of indicators or complex data.

Core Principles:

  • Focuses solely on recent price history and market structure
  • Emphasizes patterns like swing highs/lows, support and resistance
  • Often referred to as "naked" or "clean chart" trading
  • Based on the philosophy of keeping things simple (KISS principle)
  • Reflects trader psychology and market behavior

Why Traders Use Price Action

Traders believe that every price movement tells a story about the market's mood, confidence, and direction. By observing these movements, they aim to build a deeper, intuitive understanding of how the market behaves—without relying on noisy indicators.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Don`t read this thread..Make Money with it.

Sergey Golubev, 2026.08.25 17:31

Automating Chart Patterns in MQL5 (Part 1): The Multi-Timeframe Swing Structure Engine

Automating Chart Patterns in MQL5 (Part 1): The Multi-Timeframe Swing Structure Engine

Most chart pattern implementations share the same limitation. They detect the shape. They do not detect the context. A head and shoulders pattern found at the top of a confirmed uptrend is a high-probability reversal signal. The same shape found in the middle of a sideways range is noise. A double top after three or more consecutive higher highs is a structural warning. A double top after a single rally leg that barely qualifies as a trend is questionable at best. Every experienced technician knows this distinction. Almost no automated implementation enforces it.

1234567
New comment