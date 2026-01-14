Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 157
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.11 09:21
Technical Targets for GBP/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
GBP/USD: secondary rally to be started by 1.43 resistance level to be broken
Daily price is located below 100-day SMA and 200-day SMA for the primary bearish market condition with the secondary ranging: the price is ranging within 1.4316 resistance and 1.3835 support levels.
RSI indicator is estimating the secondary rally to be started.
USD/CAD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - bear market rally near reversal area
M15 price is located below SMA with period 100 (100-SMA) and SMA with the period 200 (200-SMA) for the primary bearish market condition: price is testing 1.3260 resistance level to above for the secon dary rally to be started.
SUMMARY : bear market rallyTREND : bearish on reversal
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.11 14:41
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and 37 pips range price movement
2016-03-11 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
=========="Employment was virtually unchanged in February (-2,300 or 0.0%) as gains in part-time work were offset by losses in full time. The unemployment rate rose by 0.1 percentage points for the third consecutive month, reaching 7.3% for the first time since March 2013."
==========
USDCAD M5: 37 pips range price movement by CAD Employment Change news event :
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.13 11:40
Fundamental Weekly Forecasts for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USDJPY, and GOLD (based on the article)
US Dollar - "The Dollar has dropped ahead of the important meeting deflating some of the hawkish premium, but there is still considerable bullish interest behind the currency considering it a mild pace would still be a severe contrast to its counterparts. Furthermore, we have seen a shift in how the market responds to further drive to the dovish extreme of the policy spectrum. The BoJ adopted negative rates and saw the markets flip against the traditional ‘dovish move equates to bullish capital market, bearish currency’ equation within 24 hours. The ECB’s stimulus bomb this past week broke the function instantly. The market response will likely be a settling of confused speculative interpretations."
GBP/USD - "For the British Pound the big-picture trend remains fairly clear—the GBP/USD exchange rate has fallen in 14 out of the past 19 months. The biggest risk remains a British exit (“Brexit”) from the European Union and the uncertainty it represents. Until there is clarity on that front we do not expect a material GBP recovery."
USD/JPY - "The strong JPY year-to-day is likely to have companies expanding more slowly as their goods have become more expensive by nearly 5% on a global scale to where they were at the end of 2015, and at the same time, demand from Asian countries may continue to drop on tightened lending conditions."
GOLD (XAU/USD) - "Gold looks to be marking a weekly doji after stretching into a fresh yearly high of 1284. Heading into the FOMC next week, the long-side is vulnerable for a pullback but the broader trade remains constructive while above slope support extending off the July low. Key near-term topside resistance objectives stand at the 2015 high-week close at 1239 backed by the 2014 high-week reversal close at 1334. A break sub-1151/55 would be needed to reassert the broader short-trend in bullion."
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.14 08:20
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: Japan Machine Orders and 19 pips range price movement
2016-03-13 23:50 GMT | [JPY - Core Machinery Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for JPY in our case)
[JPY - Core Machinery Orders] = Change in the total value of new private-sector purchase orders placed with manufacturers for machines, excluding ships and utilities.
==========
USDJPY M5: 19 pips range price movement by Japan Machine Orders news event :
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.14 10:44
EUR/USD: We maintains a long EUR/USD from 1.1140 targeting a move to 1.1370, with a stop at 1.1058 - Credit Suisse (based on the article)
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.14 16:31
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Euro-Zone Industrial Production and 14 pips price movement
2016-03-14 10:00 GMT | [EUR - Industrial Production]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)
[EUR - Industrial Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers, mines, and utilities.
=========="In January 2016 compared with December 2015, seasonally adjusted industrial production rose by 2.1% in the euro area (EA19) and by 1.7% in the EU28, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In December 2015 industrial production fell by 0.5% in the euro area and by 0.6 in the EU28."
==========
EURUSD M5: 14 pips price movement by Euro-Zone Industrial Production news event :
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.15 07:36
Technical Targets for EUR/USD by United Overseas Bank (based on the article)
EUR/USD: bounced from 1.1217 for intra-day correction
H4 price is located above 100 period SMA and 200 period SMA for the primary bullish market condition with the secondary correction: the price was bounced from 1.1217 resistance level to start to be ranging above 200 SMA bullish area.
RSI indicator is estimating the bullish ranging to be continuing.
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.15 13:54
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.S. Advance Retail Sales and 14 pips range price movement
2016-03-15 12:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
==========
EURUSD M5: 14 pips range price movement by U.S. Advance Retail Sales news event :
Sergey Golubev, 2016.03.16 07:34
Trading News Events: U.K. Claimant Count Change (based on the article)
What’s Expected:
Even though the EU referendum clouds the economic outlook for the U.K., a further improvement in labor-market dynamics may spur a split within the Bank of England (BoE) as central bank officials remain upbeat on the economy and see a risk of overshooting the 2% inflation-target over the policy horizon.
Nevertheless, waning confidence along with the slowdown in service-based activity may drag on employment, and a dismal labor report may produce near-term headwinds for the sterling as it market participants push out bets for a BoE rate-hike.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish GBP Trade: U.K. Job/Wage Growth Exceed Market Forecast
Bearish GBP Trade: Jobless Claims, Average Hourly Earnings Disappoint
- Need green, five-minute candle following the print to consider a long GBP/USD trade.
- If market reaction favors buying sterling, long GBP/USD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit, set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need red, five-minute candle to favor a short GBP/USD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bullish British Pound trade, just in reverse.
GBPUSD Daily