is my MetaTester 5 Agent working??

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wondering is my MT agent working. should have confirmation about it working or not.!!!!




 



Good news it works :D

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud

Alain Verleyen, 2013.08.20 19:47

A must ! Before using it or asking any question : please read the Online Help  (Also accessible by F1 on your MT5 platform)


Strategy Tester

For Traders


For Programmers


Optimization



Cloud

Announce of the launch : MQL5 Cloud Network launched.

As Users

Some useful topic about usage of the Cloud :


As Providers (agents)




Work in progress, stay tuned !


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