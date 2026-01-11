Indonesian Member - page 64

Achmad Wijaya:
hati hati lho, ntu ada copyrightnya kalo gak salah

Ok !.....wis ngga jadi....kwkwkw... .lagian sound dan dll nya ngga bisa di uploud disini... Dapat free dari www.profitforexway.com

 

The Profitable Trading H4.......


 
The Profitable Trading H1... with diference setting TDI
 
Sergey Golubev:


Hi Sergey Golubev 

thank you for the explanation, but during this time I trading with manual trading, Can I get VPS for manual trading? So far that I know VPS is used for automatic trading (EA) ,, is this relefan? Please give me a description maybe i do not know yet ...


thank you very much


 
And I collected the information about MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 on this post and this one (some limitations etc).

 
Yes, you are right - this VPS is mostly used for EA's trading (automated trading by robot) and for signal subscription.
So, it is mostly designed for that (EAs or subscription).

We can use it in manual trading as well making synchronization with the cloud/VPS all the time we open the order/closing/trailing etc.

So, yes - this VPS is more easy to use for automatic trading and for signals.


 
Okey ... I know, maybe at any time I use EA to set my OP in manual trading definitely I need it ... once again thank you ,,, your information is very useful for me ...

 

Yang pake robot dan terbukti profitable robot apa kah yak

kalau ane masih manual dari jaman jebot sampai jaman modern

 

Simple Trading dengan Ultimate Pro Scalper...... nggak Usah Tuku ... kwkwkwkw


Files:
UltimateProScalper.ex4  36 kb
 
1225113:

Simple Trading dengan Ultimate Pro Scalper...... nggak Usah Tuku ... kwkwkwkw



tak juluki rambo trading wae
senjatane akeh

:D

