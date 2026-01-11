Indonesian Member - page 64
hati hati lho, ntu ada copyrightnya kalo gak salah
Ok !.....wis ngga jadi....kwkwkw... .lagian sound dan dll nya ngga bisa di uploud disini... Dapat free dari www.profitforexway.com
The Profitable Trading H4.......
Hi Sergey Golubev
thank you for the explanation, but during this time I trading with manual trading, Can I get VPS for manual trading? So far that I know VPS is used for automatic trading (EA) ,, is this relefan? Please give me a description maybe i do not know yet ...
thank you very much
Hi Sergey Golubev
And I collected the information about MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 on this post and this one (some limitations etc).
Hi Sergey Golubev
Yes, you are right - this VPS is mostly used for EA's trading (automated trading by robot) and for signal subscription.
So, it is mostly designed for that (EAs or subscription).
We can use it in manual trading as well making synchronization with the cloud/VPS all the time we open the order/closing/trailing etc.
So, yes - this VPS is more easy to use for automatic trading and for signals.
Okey ... I know, maybe at any time I use EA to set my OP in manual trading definitely I need it ... once again thank you ,,, your information is very useful for me ...
Yang pake robot dan terbukti profitable robot apa kah yak
kalau ane masih manual dari jaman jebot sampai jaman modern
Simple Trading dengan Ultimate Pro Scalper...... nggak Usah Tuku ... kwkwkwkw
Simple Trading dengan Ultimate Pro Scalper...... nggak Usah Tuku ... kwkwkwkw
tak juluki rambo trading wae
senjatane akeh
:D