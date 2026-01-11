Indonesian Member - page 510
Halo mastah, saya ada coba system ini tapi garis biru seperti anak tangga kenapa tidak keluar ya ..? atau ada settingan khusus ? mohon pencerahannya.
itu DWM PREV HILO anda bisa set sendiri .... biar kenalan sama indi hehe
maaf om masih newbie nih DWM PREV HILO ? gak mudeng om maksudnya ..
night .. can anyone translate from afl amibroker to mql4 ??
Hi guys, saya udah coba berkali-kali verifikasi No. HP dengan nomorl T*lkomsel dan IM* kok belum berhasil ya? Apakah ada yang mengalami hal yang sama? Kalau sudah ada yang berpengalamang dimasalah ini mohon dibantu ya? Terimakasih.
Translate:
Hi guys, I have tried many times to verify my cellphone number with T*lkomsel and IM * numbers, how come it hasn't worked yet? Has anyone experienced the same thing? If someone already has experience in this question, please help me? Thanks.
BR
Putra.
Indicator costum untuk android ada nggak ya ?.
Setahu saya masih belum ada custom indicator untuk Android. Mungkin update update ke depan akan menjawab pertanyaan juragan ini. Sebenarnya saya juga sangat berharap bisa mendapatkan custmor indicator untuk platfrom android itu. Semoga harapan kita bisa sama-sama terwujud juragan.
Translate:
As far as I know there is still no custom indicator for Android. Maybe future updates will answer your question. Actually I also really hope to get the custmor indicator for the Android platform. Hopefully our hopes can be realized.
hahaha... bukan ane lho... lihat diprofil ... anak ane sudah 2 ... kwkwkwkw istri yang kurang satu lagi kali ya.. meneketehe haha...
ane memang suka tebar semangat, tebar manfaat dan berbagi for trading.. mumpung masih ada waktu dan sebagai tanda ane pernah ada didunia trading... kwek kwek
eh Broo ada kerja sama EA Ampoh nih check it up.... semoga Happy weekend semua
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-bNaGrnoJo
Buy and buy averaging... Syarat blue dan set TP on R terdekat.... Dapat deh si opit.. lumayan bs gajian tiap hari.. hehehe
jumat kemarin buy buy,,,
sekarang sel sell Broo he he