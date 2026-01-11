Indonesian Member - page 565
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
mikko_autosr.mq4
support_resistance.mq4
support_resistance_v1.mq4
support_resistance_rd_1.02.mq4
support_resistance_rd_1.03.mq4
zigzag_autochannel.mq4
supres_breakouts_1.mq4
specific_support_and_resistance_indicator.zip
_fib_sr.mq4
Dynamic_Trend.mq5
non_repainting_supertrend_alerts-2.mq4
nrp_supertrend_histo_mtfalerts.mq4
simple trend.mq4
simple trend 1.1.mq4
simple trend 1.1 histo.mq4
kaufman - price filtered 2 nmc.mq4
kaufman - price filtered 2.1.mq4
kaufman - price filtered 2.1 histo.mq4
MMA COLORED V2.1.mq4
QWMA rainbow.mq4
3 MA Cross with alert mtf 3.03.mq4
MHL average.mq4
Corrected average nmc.mq4
4Mashki ind v0.01.mq4
DveMashki_ind v0.01.mq4
frama ribbon 1.1.mq4
FRAMA g Fractal Adaptive Moving Average.pdf
twap.mq4
evwma_2.1.mq4
Fan_MA.mq4
Fractal - channel breakout.mq4
frama ribbon 1.1.mq4
FRAMA g Fractal Adaptive Moving Average.pdf
What is the point to all of these posts?
Are you just copying from other topics?
The frama ribbon code is just copied from
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175037/page1291#comment_4596198
and the PDF from
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175037/page1292#comment_4596208
You are posting so many that you can't possibly be even testing them!
What is the point to all of these posts?
Are you just copying from other topics?
The frama ribbon code is just copied from
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175037/page1291#comment_4596198
and the PDF from
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175037/page1292#comment_4596208
You are posting so many that you can't possibly be even testing them!
its like he put and collect something, before something ?, or euforianisme is not a correct word. hmmmm......