Can anyone translate this EA for me(Russian language) ?
I got this EA from my friend that bought from someone.This EA coming with .ex4 type so I cannot modify it anymore.
This EA has 2 part one is Buy only and another is Sell only and trade using martingale and hedging.
what I only know is the input in line 7 of the EA is to set initial Lot size but I want to know what others input line say also but this ea is russian ea(I think) and my computer cannot interpret this language.
So if anyone can translate this for me.It would be very appreciate.
I also attached this ea free for you guys.
So you can try.
Another question .Does anyone know how to backtest the ea that have to work together like this?
Hello telecomtong,
Have you tried Google Translator?
Regards,
Malacarne
- translate.google.com
No I cannot try because my window os is base on Thai/Eng language when it interpret the Russian language it will come up with some symbol and text that I cannot read or copy ans paste in google translate.
The way to read this is to open this EA in MT4 that install in Russain base language OS.That's why I need help.
No I cannot try because my window os is base on Thai/Eng language when it interpret the Russian language it will come up with some symbol and text that I cannot read or copy ans paste in google translate.
The way to read this is to open this EA in MT4 that install in Russain base language OS.That's why I need help.
No I cannot try because my window os is base on Thai/Eng language when it interpret the Russian language it will come up with some symbol and text that I cannot read or copy ans paste in google translate.
The way to read this is to open this EA in MT4 that install in Russain base language OS.That's why I need help.
How can I translate this if it showing like this.That's why I come to ask here in case someone who come from Russia can help me.Cause if your PC is not Russian base your computer will not show this EA in Russian language.
this another sort of problem first you copy one line from EA line with these unrecognized characters and use this service (you can use multiply lines but first try one) http://www.artlebedev.ru/tools/decoder/advanced/
just paste text in left rectangle and push higher of three buttons and in the right rectangle appear normal Russian text copy and paste it in translator.
Hi,
Both experts have exactly the same translation. Some of parameters have unclear description (like lot type, or deal step), you should change them in tester to get an idea about their purpose.
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I got this EA from my friend that bought from someone.This EA coming with .ex4 type so I cannot modify it anymore.
This EA has 2 part one is Buy only and another is Sell only and trade using martingale and hedging.
what I only know is the input in line 7 of the EA is to set initial Lot size but I want to know what others input line say also but this ea is russian ea(I think) and my computer cannot interpret this language.
So if anyone can translate this for me.It would be very appreciate.
I also attached this ea free for you guys.
So you can try.
Another question .Does anyone know how to backtest the ea that have to work together like this?