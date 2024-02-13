What is using all my memory?
I am backtesting my algo on MT5 Version 5.00 Build 4153 22 Jan 24 on OSX Sonoma 14.3 M1 Max (10 Cores) 64 GB Ram.
When I do it uses a lot of memory and even runs out of application memory space.
I am only using 1 core in this example because when I use more than 1 agent it runs out of space quicker.
I get no errors in Journal when running locally, I just run out of memory with the above errors:
When I run an optimisation with 7896 steps using MQL Cloud Network I get the following errors:
I tried to detect an issue with: `checkForMemLeak.mqh` but nothing was found. Each time I create a new Object I am deleting the object. I create all my arrays with a fixed size, and I a believe I only initialise my indicators once and I release my indicator handles via the destructor.
The 65 critical errors are just reporting: ` error "critical runtime error 505 in global initialization function (out of memory)"` below error might a symptom of running out of memory and maybe not the cause but I can't be sure. I can't seem to find this file: Trend.mqh in MT5 to view it. I can see it referenced here (which is not mine) and line 370 is: ` ((CIndicatorBuffer*)At(1)).Offset(ma_shift);`
Function From ` Trend.mqh`
- How can I see what is using all this memory?
- Is it just the candles/tick data being read from disk? Still seems excessive. If so is there a more efficient way to handle this data? only read chunks of it at a time?
The algo is pretty large so not easy to upload.. here is the some code from it:
The entry logic is where the Indicators are initialised:
Hoping someone can point me in the right direction to try find what is using all the memory?
|
TERMINAL_MEMORY_PHYSICAL
|
Physical memory in the system, MB
|
int
|
TERMINAL_MEMORY_TOTAL
|
Memory available to the process of the terminal (agent), MB
|
int
|
TERMINAL_MEMORY_AVAILABLE
|
Free memory of the terminal (agent) process, MB
|
int
|
TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED
|
Memory used by the terminal (agent), MB
int
I think it has something to do we how I am managing orders, the Used Memory: 412 MB seems to be growing after I create positions
2024.02.12 20:49:09.498 2024.02.09 10:00:00 Physical Memory: 71680 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.498 2024.02.09 10:00:00 Total Memory Available to Process: 143360 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.498 2024.02.09 10:00:00 Available Memory: 142948 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.498 2024.02.09 10:00:00 Used Memory: 412 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.502 2024.02.09 10:05:00 Physical Memory: 71680 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.502 2024.02.09 10:05:00 Total Memory Available to Process: 143360 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.502 2024.02.09 10:05:00 Available Memory: 142948 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.502 2024.02.09 10:05:00 Used Memory: 412 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.508 2024.02.09 10:10:00 Physical Memory: 71680 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.509 2024.02.09 10:10:00 Total Memory Available to Process: 143360 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.509 2024.02.09 10:10:00 Available Memory: 142948 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.509 2024.02.09 10:10:00 Used Memory: 412 MB ... 2024.02.12 20:49:09.517 2024.02.09 10:20:00 Physical Memory: 71680 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.517 2024.02.09 10:20:00 Total Memory Available to Process: 143360 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.517 2024.02.09 10:20:00 Available Memory: 142948 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.517 2024.02.09 10:20:00 Used Memory: 412 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.519 2024.02.09 10:20:00 Placing order: Symbol = EURUSD.i, Volume = 0.79, Price = 1.07729, SL = 1.07792, TP = 1.07527 2024.02.12 20:49:09.521 2024.02.09 10:20:00 sell stop 0.79 EURUSD.i at 1.07729 sl: 1.07792 tp: 1.07527 (1.07761 / 1.07762 / 1.07761) 2024.02.12 20:49:09.523 2024.02.09 10:20:00 Sell Stop Order Order placed successfully, Ticket: 2 2024.02.12 20:49:09.531 2024.02.09 10:25:00 Physical Memory: 71680 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.531 2024.02.09 10:25:00 Total Memory Available to Process: 143360 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.531 2024.02.09 10:25:00 Available Memory: 142930 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.531 2024.02.09 10:25:00 Used Memory: 430 MB ... 2024.02.12 20:49:09.551 2024.02.09 10:45:00 Physical Memory: 71680 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.551 2024.02.09 10:45:00 Total Memory Available to Process: 143360 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.551 2024.02.09 10:45:00 Available Memory: 142930 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.551 2024.02.09 10:45:00 Used Memory: 430 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.551 2024.02.09 10:49:03 order [#2 sell stop 0.79 EURUSD.i at 1.07729] triggered 2024.02.12 20:49:09.552 2024.02.09 10:49:03 deal #2 sell 0.79 EURUSD.i at 1.07729 done (based on order #2) 2024.02.12 20:49:09.552 2024.02.09 10:49:03 deal performed [#2 sell 0.79 EURUSD.i at 1.07729] 2024.02.12 20:49:09.552 2024.02.09 10:49:03 order performed sell 0.79 at 1.07729 [#2 sell stop 0.79 EURUSD.i at 1.07729] 2024.02.12 20:49:09.555 2024.02.09 10:49:03 Alert: OnTradeTransaction() DEAL_TYPE: 1 2024.02.12 20:49:09.555 2024.02.09 10:49:03 New Short Position executed. Total Short Trades: 1 2024.02.12 20:49:09.562 2024.02.09 10:50:00 Physical Memory: 71680 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.562 2024.02.09 10:50:00 Total Memory Available to Process: 143360 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.562 2024.02.09 10:50:00 Available Memory: 142912 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.562 2024.02.09 10:50:00 Used Memory: 448 MB ... 2024.02.12 20:49:09.948 2024.02.09 15:31:05 stop loss triggered #2 sell 0.79 EURUSD.i 1.07729 sl: 1.07792 tp: 1.07527 [#3 buy 0.79 EURUSD.i at 1.07792] 2024.02.12 20:49:09.949 2024.02.09 15:31:05 deal #3 buy 0.79 EURUSD.i at 1.07793 done (based on order #3) 2024.02.12 20:49:09.949 2024.02.09 15:31:05 deal performed [#3 buy 0.79 EURUSD.i at 1.07793] 2024.02.12 20:49:09.949 2024.02.09 15:31:05 order performed buy 0.79 at 1.07793 [#3 buy 0.79 EURUSD.i at 1.07792] 2024.02.12 20:49:09.949 2024.02.09 15:31:05 Alert: OnTradeTransaction() DEAL_TYPE: 0 2024.02.12 20:49:09.949 2024.02.09 15:31:05 Alert: Stop Loss activation 2024.02.12 20:49:09.949 2024.02.09 15:31:05 Alert: BUY: Stop Loss activation 2024.02.12 20:49:09.957 2024.02.09 15:35:00 Physical Memory: 71680 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.957 2024.02.09 15:35:00 Total Memory Available to Process: 143360 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.957 2024.02.09 15:35:00 Available Memory: 142912 MB 2024.02.12 20:49:09.957 2024.02.09 15:35:00 Used Memory: 448 MB
ulong OrderTicket; trade.PlaceSellStopOrder(_Symbol, RoundToDigits(positionSize,2), entryPrice, stopLossPrice, takeProfitPrice,OrderTicket);
// Utility function to place a sell stop order and capture order placement information void PlaceSellStopOrder(string symbol, double volume, double price, double sl, double tp, ulong &orderTicket) { string comment = "Sell Stop Order"; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE orderType = ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP; if (!AreTradingConditionsValid(symbol, price, false)) { Print("Trading conditions are not valid for placing a sell stop order."); comment = "Sell Limit Order, Instead of Stop"; orderType = ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT; //return; } MqlTradeRequest request = {}; MqlTradeResult result = {}; Print("Placing order: Symbol = ", symbol, ", Volume = ", volume, ", Price = ", price, ", SL = ", sl, ", TP = ", tp); request.action = TRADE_ACTION_PENDING; // Pending order request.symbol = symbol; // Trading symbol request.volume = volume; // Volume in lots request.type = orderType; // Order type request.price = price; // Price at which to sell request.sl = sl; // Stop loss request.tp = tp; // Take profit request.deviation = 10; // Deviation in points request.magic = 0; // Magic number request.comment = comment; // Comment int attempts = 3; // Number of attempts to send the order bool orderPlaced = false; for (int i = 0; i < attempts && !orderPlaced; i++) { if (OrderSend(request, result)) { orderPlaced = true; orderTicket = result.order; Print(comment," Order placed successfully, Ticket: ", result.order); datetime startTime = TimeCurrent(); // Start time (current time) datetime endTime = TimeCurrent() + PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_M5) * 3; // End time (3 bars ahead) string objectName = "EntryPriceLine" + StringFormat("%d", TimeCurrent()); // ObjectCreate(0, objectName, OBJ_TREND, 0, startTime, price, endTime, price); // ObjectSetInteger(0, objectName, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrRed); // Set color to red (optional) //return true; } else { Print("Attempt ", i + 1, " failed to place Sell Stop Order, Error code: ", GetLastError()); Sleep(1000); // Wait for 1 second before retrying } } if (!orderPlaced) { Print("Failed to place Sell Stop Order after ", attempts, " attempts."); //return false; } }
bool AreTradingConditionsValid(string symbol, double price, bool isBuyOrder) { double currentPrice = isBuyOrder ? SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_ASK) : SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_BID); // For a buy stop order, the entry price should be above the current ask price if (isBuyOrder && price <= currentPrice) { Print("Current ask price: ", currentPrice, " is too low for a buy stop order. Entry price: ", price); return false; } // For a sell stop order, the entry price should be below the current bid price if (!isBuyOrder && price >= currentPrice) { Print("Current bid price: ", currentPrice, " is too high for a sell stop order. Entry price: ", price); return false; } // Additional checks can be added here (e.g., market hours, symbol trade status) return true; }
This is where I manage some of the order events:
void OnTradeTransaction(const MqlTradeTransaction& trans, const MqlTradeRequest& request, const MqlTradeResult& result) { //--- get transaction type as enumeration value ENUM_TRADE_TRANSACTION_TYPE type=trans.type; //--- if transaction is result of addition of the transaction in history if(type==TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD) { if(HistoryDealSelect(trans.deal)) m_deal.Ticket(trans.deal); else { Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: HistoryDealSelect(",trans.deal,")"); return; } //--- long reason=-1; if(!m_deal.InfoInteger(DEAL_REASON,reason)) { Print(__FILE__," ",__FUNCTION__,", ERROR: InfoInteger(DEAL_REASON,reason)"); return; } ENUM_DEAL_TYPE dt = m_deal.DealType(); // Directly use DealType() method Alert("OnTradeTransaction() DEAL_TYPE: ", dt); if((ENUM_DEAL_REASON)reason==DEAL_REASON_SL) { Alert("Stop Loss activation"); if(dt == DEAL_TYPE_BUY) { Alert("BUY: Stop Loss activation"); // We had a short order originally asianRangeStrategy.SetEntryStrategyState(SHORT_STOP_LOSS_TRIGGERED); } else if(dt == DEAL_TYPE_SELL) { Alert("SELL: Stop Loss activation"); // We had a long order originally asianRangeStrategy.SetEntryStrategyState(LONG_STOP_LOSS_TRIGGERED); } // Reset the Entry Criteria so we can go long on the next RLxD } else { if((ENUM_DEAL_REASON)reason==DEAL_REASON_TP) { Alert("Take Profit activation"); if(dt == DEAL_TYPE_BUY) { Alert("BUY: Stop Loss activation"); // We had a short order originally asianRangeStrategy.SetEntryStrategyState(SHORT_TAKE_PROFIT_TRIGGERED); } else if(dt == DEAL_TYPE_SELL) { Alert("SELL: Stop Loss activation"); // We had a long order originally asianRangeStrategy.SetEntryStrategyState(LONG_TAKE_PROFIT_TRIGGERED); } } } // Check if the deal is for entry (opening a position) if(HistoryDealGetInteger(trans.deal, DEAL_ENTRY) == DEAL_ENTRY_IN) { // Now determine if the deal is a buy or sell to increment the correct counter ENUM_DEAL_TYPE dealType = (ENUM_DEAL_TYPE)HistoryDealGetInteger(trans.deal, DEAL_TYPE); if(dealType == DEAL_TYPE_BUY) { // Increment long trades counter for a new long position asianRangeStrategy.longTrades++; Print("New Long Position executed. Total Long Trades: ", asianRangeStrategy.longTrades); } else if(dealType == DEAL_TYPE_SELL) { // This would be for short trades, in case you want to track those separately asianRangeStrategy.shortTrades++; Print("New Short Position executed. Total Short Trades: ", asianRangeStrategy.shortTrades); } } } }
I am going to keep trying to narrow down what is increasing the memory usage, but if you can see anything obvious in what I am doing above please let me know.
Found the culprit. Will work out why
double atr =GetATR(14) * 100000; double stoploss = atr* rm.GetAtrMultiplier();
double GetATR(int atrPeriod) { int ATRHandle = iATR(_Symbol, _Period, atrPeriod); // Returns a handle for ATR. Use _Period for the current chart's timeframe double ATRValue[1]; // Array to store the ATR value if(ATRHandle != INVALID_HANDLE) { ArraySetAsSeries(ATRValue, true); // Set the ATRValue to timeseries, 0 is the current bar // Attempt to copy the latest ATR value if(CopyBuffer(ATRHandle, 0, 0, 1, ATRValue) > 0) { // Successfully copied the ATR value DPrint("ATR Value: "+ RoundToDigits(ATRValue[0],symbolDigits),DEBUG_DEBUG); // Print the value of the ATR IndicatorRelease(ATRHandle); // Release the handle now that we're done with it return RoundToDigits(ATRValue[0],symbolDigits); // Return the ATR value } else { // Failed to copy the ATR value Print("Error copying ATR buffer: ", GetLastError()); } IndicatorRelease(ATRHandle); // Release the handle here, inside the check for INVALID_HANDLE } else { // Failed to obtain the ATR handle Print("Failed to obtain ATR handle: ", GetLastError()); } return 0; // Return 0 or an appropriate error value if unable to obtain/copy the ATR value }
I'm not an expert in MQL5, but maybe it's worth trying to do this only from OnInit, and do this only from OnDeinit?After all, you most likely call GetATR() from OnTick/OnCalculate, creating and deleting an indicator each time
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I am backtesting my algo on MT5 Version 5.00 Build 4153 22 Jan 24 on OSX Sonoma 14.3 M1 Max (10 Cores) 64 GB Ram.
When I do it uses a lot of memory and even runs out of application memory space.
I am only using 1 core in this example because when I use more than 1 agent it runs out of space quicker.
I get no errors in Journal when running locally, I just run out of memory with the above errors:
When I run an optimisation with 7896 steps using MQL Cloud Network I get the following errors:
I tried to detect an issue with: `checkForMemLeak.mqh` but nothing was found. Each time I create a new Object I am deleting the object with new and delete. I create all my arrays with a fixed size, and I a believe I only initialise my indicators once and I release my indicator handles via the destructor.
The 65 critical errors are just reporting: ` error "critical runtime error 505 in global initialization function (out of memory)"` below error might a symptom of running out of memory and maybe not the cause but I can't be sure.
OnInit function (error code 0, module Experts\AsianRange\AsianRangeBackTest.ex5, file Trend.mqh, line 370, col 19I can't seem to find this file: Trend.mqh in MT5 to view it. I can see it referenced here (which is not mine) and line 370 is: ` ((CIndicatorBuffer*)At(1)).Offset(ma_shift);`
Function From ` Trend.mqh`
The algo is pretty large so not easy to upload.. here is the some code from it:
The entry logic is where the Indicators are initialised:
Hoping someone can point me in the right direction to try find what is using all the memory?