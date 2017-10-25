problem installing Traditional MACD on my MT4

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Please I need someone to help me out. I downloaded Traditional MACD for MT4 and installed it on my chart. But it refused to get attached, I have launched several times but is not showing
Files:
EURUSDH1__TODAY.png  56 kb
 

As I understand - you downloaded free market product, you see it in the navigator here 


but you can not attach it to the chart, right?

same Windows, same computer, same Metatrader as before downloading as before attaching, right?

If yes so contact with the author of this free product.

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Because discussion/promotion about/of market products is prohibited on the forum so i am suggesting to you to ask the author of this product on his product page on the market.

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