MT4 or MT5. Now MQL4 documentation page not working.
I am coming back to this forum after a gap of many years, trying to dust off / reuse my own previously written code pieces.
I am now constantly being reminded that I am sitting on a bunch of MT4 code that is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain, given the way the carpet is being rolled off and the version 5 is being aggressively pushed.
Can anyone here advise on what to do ? If this is an old topic is there a good/sticky discussion thread that someone knows of, please help.
-Sat
- Sure thing:
- Coding help - MQL4 programming forum
- Requests & Ideas - MQL4 programming forum
- Make It No Repaint Please! - MQL4 programming forum
- MT4 to MT5 code converter - MQL5 programming forum
- Please fix this indicator or EA - General - MQL5 programming forum
- Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
- Indicator to EA Free Service - General - MQL5 programming forum
- I will write an advisor free of charge - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
- I will write you an advisor for free - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum
- I will write the indicator for free - MQL4 programming forum
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MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it .
If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into your code.
I need HEEEELP, please, it's URGENT...really ! - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
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Or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help (2017)
- 2006.06.08
- sisi
- www.mql5.com
- Sure thing:
- Coding help - MQL4 programming forum
- Requests & Ideas - MQL4 programming forum
- Make It No Repaint Please! - MQL4 programming forum
- MT4 to MT5 code converter - MQL5 programming forum
- Please fix this indicator or EA - General - MQL5 programming forum
- Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
- Indicator to EA Free Service - General - MQL5 programming forum
- I will write an advisor free of charge - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
- I will write you an advisor for free - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum
- I will write the indicator for free - MQL4 programming forum
-
MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it .
If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into your code.
I need HEEEELP, please, it's URGENT...really ! - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
-
Or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help (2017)
Many Thanks for your response. Truly appreciate it. However, my question was more on the lines of - Can I continue to write new code on MT4 using MQL4 assuming that the MetaQuotes will keep supporting MT4 or I should look to migrate to MT5 given the way MT5 is being promoted.
As of this writing, the Documentation Link on the MQL4.com home page is not leading anywhere. Pls advise.
Many Thanks for your response. Truly appreciate it. However, my question was more on the lines of - Can I continue to write new code on MT4 using MQL4 assuming that the MetaQuotes will keep supporting MT4 or I should look to migrate to MT5 given the way MT5 is being promoted.
As of this writing, the Documentation Link on the MQL4.com home page is not leading anywhere. Pls advise.
Brokers will keep using/providing MT4, whilst MQ will not (no longer providing updates or new features for MT4)
- 2016.10.17
- Sergey Golubev
- www.mql5.com
Many Thanks for your response. Truly appreciate it. However, my question was more on the lines of - Can I continue to write new code on MT4 using MQL4 assuming that the MetaQuotes will keep supporting MT4 or I should look to migrate to MT5 given the way MT5 is being promoted.
As of this writing, the Documentation Link on the MQL4.com home page is not leading anywhere. Pls advise.
Just like you, many of us have many many codes for mt4, and if you searched google and this site, then, you will notice that there are lots of peeps like us.
The online book may have moved, however it still works at https://book.mql4.com/
But I dont know if it is updated like the mql5 documents are.
I migrated just 5 years ago, due to the strategy tester issues and all the time and effort it took to get it t0 a reliable state before i could do any testing.
Note that you can still get help via this forum for mt4 code, you just have to show your attempts first. But this is usually a condition for all new posters -- whether the code is mt5 or mt4.
Many Thanks for your response. Truly appreciate it. However, my question was more on the lines of - Can I continue to write new code on MT4 using MQL4 assuming that the MetaQuotes will keep supporting MT4 or I should look to migrate to MT5 given the way MT5 is being promoted.
As of this writing, the Documentation Link on the MQL4.com home page is not leading anywhere. Pls advise.
Let it go
Start learning python
and then mql5
to mirror the dominance of systems demand in the trading market in a few years.
75% python 25% mql5
MT5 will just be the bridge to facilitate trades and everything else will be in python
Start learning python
If you are already programming in some other programming language (and it is not javascript😁). I believe that python or javascript as a first programming language is a bad idea. I won’t explain why, there is a huge amount of information on this subject on the Internet.
If you are already programming in some other programming language (and it is not javascript😁). I believe that python or javascript as a first programming language is a bad idea. I won’t explain why, there is a huge amount of information on this subject on the Internet.
Please can you point to some of the resources. This will save me a lot of time at a minimum and possibly heart break in the medium to long term... :-)
Please can you point to some of the resources.
Resources for what? If you're asking about my half-joking statement about choosing a programming language, just google something like "What's the first programming language should I learn".
In fact, you will also find many advices in favor of Python or JavaScript. So many people, so many opinions. But in my opinion, languages like Python or JavaScript forgive you too much and will do too much for you "in the background". It won't help you gain a deep understanding of all the nuances of programming. But it's not a given that you're pursuing the goal of becoming the best programmer in the world, so it's not a given that you need a deep understanding or that it's worth your time to do so.
If you want to program for metatrader, you need MQL5, that's obvious😁. Knowing Python will not be superfluous, especially given the increasing use of machine learning for MT5. Lorentzos Roussos gave good advice.
MT4 will die sooner or later, as it happened with MT3. It's only a matter of time. The sooner you migrate from MT4 to MT5 - the better for you. In addition, all the training materials for MT4 are super outdated, so learning MQL4 now is simply unrealistic. For MT5, there is a book and many articles here.
Don't pay attention to that statement of mine. It was a joke, roughly speaking. Sorry if I confused you. A programming language is just a tool. First, set yourself a task, and then choose the tool that will be best in the context of your task and situation.
Every month, one and a half million JavaScript programmers download a library to determine if a number is odd😁😁😁
That's what I was talking about. All those people can't figure out if a number is odd without a special library.
And guess what? They use a different library for even numbers!🤦♂️😁😁
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I am coming back to this forum after a gap of many years, trying to dust off / reuse my own previously written code pieces.
I am now constantly being reminded that I am sitting on a bunch of MT4 code that is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain, given the way the carpet is being rolled off and the version 5 is being aggressively pushed.
Can anyone here advise on what to do ? If this is an old topic is there a good/sticky discussion thread that someone knows of, please help.
-Sat