MT4 or MT5. Now MQL4 documentation page not working. - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Every month, one and a half million JavaScript programmers download a library to determine if a number is odd😁😁😁
That's what I was talking about. All those people can't figure out if a number is odd without a special library.
And guess what? They use a different library for even numbers!🤦♂️😁😁
how likely is it those are gpts ?
how likely is it those are gpts ?
Did gpts exist in 2021?
https://npm-stat.com/charts.html?package=is-odd&from=2021-01-01&to=2021-12-31
Did gpts exist in 2021?
not that lower on 2025 interesting
People wanted to know if numbers were odd expecially in november for some reason xD
People wanted to know if numbers were odd expecially in november for some reason xD
This is because November is an odd numbered month.
This is because November is an odd numbered month.
or the odd election outcome xD