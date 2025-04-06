MT4 or MT5. Now MQL4 documentation page not working. - page 2

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Vladislav Boyko #:

Every month, one and a half million JavaScript programmers download a library to determine if a number is odd😁😁😁

That's what I was talking about. All those people can't figure out if a number is odd without a special library.

And guess what? They use a different library for even numbers!🤦‍♂️😁😁

how likely is it those are gpts ?

 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

how likely is it those are gpts ?

Did gpts exist in 2021?

https://npm-stat.com/charts.html?package=is-odd&from=2021-01-01&to=2021-12-31

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Did gpts exist in 2021?

not that lower on 2025 interesting


 

People wanted to know if numbers were odd expecially in november for some reason xD


 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

People wanted to know if numbers were odd expecially in november for some reason xD

This is because November is an odd numbered month.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

This is because November is an odd numbered month.

or the odd election outcome xD 

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