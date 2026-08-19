Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 179
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I traded on it on gbpjpy, and the results were excellent for the time of trading.
GBPJPY is the Anchor of the multi-currency basket.
If you have a clear understanding of this pair, you can trade crypto on it.
Take the top 15-20 coins with large capitalisation and if GBPJPY is on long, then crypto goes on short
become on crypto 20 top coins with a risk of 1% on each in short and with a probability of more than 50% you will be in profit.
GBPJPY is the Anchor of the multi-currency basket.
If you have a clear understanding of this pair, you can trade crypto on it.
Take top 15-20 coins with large capitalisation and if GBPJPY is on long, then crypto is on short
become on crypto 20 top coins with risk of 1% on each of them in short and with probability more than 50% you will be in profit.
GBPJPY is the Anchor of the multi-currency basket.
If you have a clear understanding of this pair, you can trade crypto on it.
Take top 15-20 coins with large capitalisation and if GBPJPY is on long, then crypto goes on short
become on crypto 20 top coins with risk of 1% on each in short and with probability more than 50% you will be in profit.
Why more than 50 per cent probability?
that I've abandoned the topic, just a technological pause :-) probably to
Cross correlates with major who has fatter, and twitches for two.
some things working on majors don't work on crosses and vice versa; not surprisingly, the suggestion to trade 28 pairs at once is refuted.
It is not necessary to trade 28 pairs at once! This is true.
It is necessary to trade only the basket, which corresponds to the conditions.
Familiarise yourself with what baskets are beaten, see the picture in the attachment.
The picture of the famous pirate shows the line of the cluster indicator and approximately where the baskets are located, they are all signed.
GAP1,GAP2,CROSS1, CROSS2. Also below the photo there is a description of the contents of these baskets.
In the algorithm there should be a trading differential and each trading pair is prescribed each basket, (major and minor signal for opening, as well as the signal for closing).
In pressing the code, we should focus on determining the average width of the channel, as well as determining which basket is now in operation,
and do not forget about the share of each bet!
And yes, ... there are not 16 equations, but 16x3 for EVERY pair (16 majors, 16 minors and 16 closures).
If you trade all 28 pairs, it turns out 16x3x28=1344 equations for the algorithm of the signal block.
Thank you for showing me how to get out of a slump.
Rena, you have a 49% drawdown, your balance is up, and your funds are down.
Is that the way it's designed to show the subsequent exit from the drawdown?
Rena, you have a 49% drawdown, the balance is up, and the funds are down.
Is that how it's designed to show a subsequent recovery from the drawdown?
Nope.
That strategy's in the back of my pocket. I didn't want to show it to you.
I'm a ludomaniac with my hands.
this one, I tested it last weekend, it's a loser, so I took it off.
Rena, you have a 49% drawdown, the balance is up, and the funds are down.
Is that how it's designed to show a subsequent recovery from the drawdown?
No, no.
That strategy's in the back of the stash, so I didn't show it to you.
I'm a ludomaniac with my hands.
this one, tested it last weekend - it's a loser, so I took it off.