Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 88
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I have two traders I know who make their living from financial markets.
One is from England. He trades the NYSE, uses exclusively the regular MACD and nothing else.
The other is from Australia. He trades forex majors with one TDI.
TDI is a slightly modified RSI.
Both of them told their methodology, I could not repeat it, a lot of subjective type of "gut feeling".
For the same reason, it does not lend itself to automation. I.e. imho the secret here is not in the tools themselves,
but in who uses them.
Aivazovsky, Shishkin and Levitan had ordinary paints, but they used them to create masterpieces.
I can try to fit the formula algorithmically if you give me clear inputs and what you want to get out of the formula.
You don't need to pick up this formula - it's from textbooks, two standard deviations in translation for the very young :-) just from there the process of mutual estimation becomes visually visible
Better help with the formula for volumes..https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/448777/page85#comment_50309808
This formula doesn't need to be picked up - it's from textbooks, two standard deviations in translation for the very young :-) just from there the process of mutual evaluation becomes visually apparent
Better help with the formula for volumes..https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/448777/page85#comment_50309808
Volumes are taken from the indicator. I will give it to you in a private message.
This formula doesn't need to be picked up - it's from textbooks, two standard deviations in translation for the very young :-) just from there the process of mutual evaluation becomes visually apparent
It's like this.
The grey mountain line is USD.
everyone is back together in a narrow puk, the dollar is against everyone and the revaluation becomes visible (shift if you want).
Locoons are filling in - on the previous screenshots, on small TFs the same thing is happening
Please share your observations. We will be grateful.
Volumes were taken from the indicator. I'll send it to you in a private message.
I looked, it's not the same...
IMHO: in our case you can't use any window functions based on previous data.
They are about the distant past (about the middle of the window) and mostly collect noise.
The only correct data are only current prices
the task of volumes in AB trading is to minimise the influence of individual UsdA, UsdB leverages and to trade really the A B divergence.
The published variant with volume inversely proportional to the distance to the pivot (which is set by the user or "middle") is not bad.
But incomplete: The first principle that"volume is inversely proportional to the logarithm of price" should be expressed more explicitly.
Maksim builds his own bike, and it doesn't refer to what was discussed.
He has a different realisation.
I looked it up, it's not the same.
IMHO: in our case you cannot use any window functions on previous data.
they are about the distant past (about the middle of the window) and mostly collect noise.
The only correct data are only current prices
the task of volumes in AB trading is to minimise the influence of individual leverages UsdA, UsdB and to trade really divergence A B
The published variant with volume inversely proportional to the distance to the pivot (set by the user or "middle") is not bad.
But incomplete: The first principle that"volume is inversely proportional to the logarithm of price" should be expressed more explicitly.