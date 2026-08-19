Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 175
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not pips but pips Profit 7% of the trade
It's a different system.
It doesn't work on the balance
If you have 100k on the balance, with a profit of minus 95k, how much will you withdraw?So, copying a signal from any of my strategies will do nothing.
Here we go... the traditional song about the negative balance sheet.
soon to be a verse about the CME and oil futures.
Here we go... the traditional negative balance song.
soon to be a verse about the CME and oil futures.
What's your point?
Think first, or better yet.
that
only work on equi
Balance is nothing.
Let's say you have open trades in 2 pairs.
The total profit is in the hole.
but one trade is in the plus column.
Close the positive one.
Will it make you more money?
No, it won't, or you didn't even know that ????. ;))))
copying the signal from any of my strategies will do nothing.
It's hard to argue here. If the balance grows, and equity falls below the initial level,
will definitely do nothing.
you should only work on the equi
balance is nothing
You have the opposite so far. You cover a small profit in units of points, sitting it out for dozens of hours.
During this time unprofitable positions are formed, which can hang on for weeks/months/years and pull
equity to a stop-out. This can happen of course not in a day or two, but it will happen for sure when trading
without stops.
It's a different system.
it doesn't work for balance.
If you have 100k on the balance, with a profit of minus 95k, how much will you withdraw?so copying a signal from any of my strategies won't do anything.
I don't mean copying. Profit on a deal should be more than spread. in your case 7 spreads. then equity will go + I think so.
You are doing the opposite. You cover a small profit in units of points, sitting it out for tens of hours.
During this time unprofitable positions are formed, which can hang on for weeks/months/years and drag
equity to a stop-out. This can happen of course not in a day or two, but it will happen for sure when trading
without stops.
;)
don't be in a hurry, here is this strategy
I do not mean to copy.Profit on a deal should be more than spread.in your case 7 spreads. then equity will go + I think so.
post above
I don't need to be taught.
You'd better smoke the posts.all smoke
;)
Take your time, sir, this is the strategy.
OK we'll see. )))
So far, equity is consistently below balance and below its initial level.
post above
I don't need to be taught
You'd better smoke the posts.all smoke
I didn't intend to teach anyone. Education is expensive nowadays. Especially finance related...Since you post pictures I thought you wanted to talk about it with your colleagues. If it's for show. There's no such thing. Ponts are when equity is always higher than balance. When fixing profit, balance is pulled up to equity, not vice versa. So far it reminds a fairy tale about frogs in sour cream. You have to work hard to survive.Your signal can probably be used in some contest, the more lots traded, like a prize.