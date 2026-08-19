Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 254
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How's that going?
in progress - there's a few - but all like this..... Setup is underway...
in progress - there are several - but all like this.... customisation in progress...
when you realise that this kind of tuning only leads to a drain. knock. maybe I'll tell you something clever.
... knock . I might have something clever to say.
Okay. I'm forming trade criteria options and will look under each for now like this .....
When you realise that this kind of tuning only leads to failure, knock. I might have something clever to say.
earlier there were ok settings and trading in plus (it is in my experience) - then there was a smoke break.... :-)
previously had ok settings and trading in the plus side (it's in my experience) - then there was a smoke break.... :-)
everything flows, everything changes.
everything flows, everything changes.
That's understandable. There are many interpretations. I have chosen and I am spinning my own actual ones: here is another variant of interpretation of trading conditions... This is not MT5 - this is MT4, in fact, tests and tuning at minimum:
everything flows, everything changes.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/128859/page52 is here
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/122468/page237#comment_3220722 this one mostly
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/387558/page40 here
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/130430/page2#402942 this one
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/140716 "legendary" :-)
5. Depending on whether the channel width > 100% or the channel width < 100% you need to enter the differential coefficient (sign-variable).
As a result, you get 4 types of signals for the basket for different channel state (compression, expansion) and its width (less than 100%, more than 100%)
two directions of trade 1 or -1, and 28 unknowns (28 pairs in multi-currency basket)
they also have locally their own channel state - compression or expansion and here you need a differential.
Total 4x2x2x4x28= 896 equations for the signal block.
Perhaps we should also add that if the major and minor signal is used in trading (trading on two timeframes)B the most important thing I forgot to write (although in the process of work you will come to it yourself) -
- then the data from the indicator from eight buffers should be taken from two timeframes.
Input data from eight buffers, one for each of the 8 currencies.
For each buffer, we take 16 last bars (it is enough)
and two timeframes - for example 30 and 5 minutes.
Total matrix of input data for the algorithm 8x16x2= 256 variable values.
Based on them we form equations for two timeframes 2x(4x2x2x4x28)=1792 equations.
In the problem of answers will be 28 for each pair of4 options. 0,1,0,-1
results of signals calculation from the signal block are transmitted to the trading robot via the global terminal.
buying and selling baskets should be not two, but 4 pieces.
This is due to the differential used in the ranges of the trading channel.
Ie. the middle of the channel is the average of its total width,
accordingly in a full reversal market, that the whole basket is completely reversed - this does not happen.
Half of the basket is reversed, and this is stretched in time, and therefore for a full turnover there should be 4 half-turns.
Now perhaps that's all.
5. Depending on whether the channel width > 100% or the channel width < 100% you need to enter the differential coefficient (sign-variable).
As a result, you get 4 types of signals for the basket for different channel state (compression, expansion) and its width (less than 100%, more than 100%)
two trading directions 1 or -1, and 28 unknowns (28 pairs in a multi-currency basket)
they also have locally their own channel state - compression or expansion and here you need a differential.
Total 4x2x2x4x28= 896 equations for the signal block.
can be reduced to natural basket synthetics :-)
eurozone synthetic: EURUSD+GBPUSD+10.0/USDSEK (sum of euro pound rates with krona)
america synthetic: 1.0/USDCAD + 100.0/USDJPY (state oil+grain and their vassal bank)
Asia synthetic: 100.0/USDJPY + NZDUSD (yen with kiwi)
gold synthetic: XAUUSD/troy/100 + AUDUSD + 1.0/USDCHF (gold price in metric system+ for AUD - gold is an export item+ franc historically with gold)
and additional synthetic UK : 1.0/USDCAD+AUDUSD+NZDUSD+GBPUSD.
so at least the logical and economic sense is preserved. Which is unfortunately absent in the selection of all combinations