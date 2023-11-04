coding - page 2

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William Roeder #:

  1. Stop using ChatGPT.
              Help needed to debug and fix an AI EA - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2023)

    ChatGPT (the worst), “Bots Builder”, “EA builder”, “EA Builder Pro”, EATree, “Etasoft forex generator”, “Forex Strategy Builder”, ForexEAdvisor (aka. ForexEAdvisor STRATEGY BUILDER, and Online Forex Expert Advisor Generator), ForexRobotAcademy.com, forexsb, “FX EA Builder”, fxDreema, Forex Generator, FxPro, Molanis, Octa-FX Meta Editor, Strategy Builder FX, Strategy Quant, “Visual Trader Studio”, “MQL5 Wizard”, etc., are all the same. You will get something quick, but then you will spend a much longer time trying to get it right, than if you learned the language up front, and then just wrote it.

    Since you haven't learned MQL4/5, therefor there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.

    We are willing to HELP you when you post your attempt (using Code button) and state the nature of your problem, but we are not going to debug your hundreds of lines of code. You are essentially going to be on your own.

    ChatGPT
    1. Even it says do not use it for coding. * 
    2. Mixing MT4 and MT5 code together.
    3. Creating multiple OnCalculate/OnTick functions.
    4. OnCalculate returning a double.
    5. Filling buffers with zero in OnInit (they have no size yet). Setting buffer elements to zero but not setting Empty Value to correspond.
    6. Calling undefined functions.
    7. Calling MT4 functions in MT5 code.
    8. Sometimes, not using strict (MT4 code).
    9. Code that will not compile.
    10. Creating code outside of functions. * 
    11. Creating incomplete code. * 
    12. Initialization of Global variables with non-constants. * 
    13. Assigning a MT5 handle to a double or missing the buffer and bar indexes in a MT4 call. * 
    14. Useing MT4 Trade Functions without first selecting an order. * 
    15. Uses NULL in OrderSend. * 
    bot builder Creating two OnInit() functions. * 
    EA builder
    1. Counting up while closing multiple orders.
    2. Not useing time in new bar detection.
    3. Not adjusting for 4/5 digit brokers, TP/SL and slippage. * 
    4. Not checking return codes.
    EATree Uses objects on chart to save values — not persistent storage (files or GV+Flush.) No recovery (crash/power failure.)
    ForexEAdvisor
    1. Non-updateing global variables.
    2. Compilation errors.
    3. Not checking return codes.
    4. Not reporting errors.
    FX EA Builder
    1. Not checking return codes.
    2. Loosing open tickets on terminal restart. No recovery (crash/power failure.)
    3. Not adjusting stops for the spread. * 
    4. Using OrdersTotal directly.
    5. Using the old event handlers.

  2. You have only four choices:

    1. Search for it (CodeBase or Market). Do you expect us to do your research for you?

    2. Try asking at:

    3. MT4: Learn to code it.
      MT5: Begin learning to code it.

      If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into your code.
                I need HEEEELP, please, it's URGENT...really ! - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)

    4. Or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
                Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)

    We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
              No free help (2017)

you dont need to be rude man i was just asking if he can fix it and I was not asking you i was ask him,chatgpt may be write wrong code but Stil there are just two errors and if you are so big genius a littel bill gates then solve it tough guy. 
[Deleted]  
myke290103 #: you dont need to be rude man i was just asking if he can fix it and I was not asking you i was ask him,chatgpt may be write wrong code but Stil there are just two errors and if you are so big genius a littel bill gates then solve it tough guy. 
  1. You are the one being rude and you are the one disrespecting the knowledge and skill that others put great effort and time in to achieve.
  2. Why do you want us to put in effort to fix it for you if you are not putting in the effort to learn to code yourself?
  3. It is not just two errors. Those are just the tip of the iceberg. The whole thing is a mess, and as I pointed out, it is incomplete.
  4. If you want someone to fix it, or rewrite it completely, then please use the Freelance section.
  5. And finally, read the following ... Is it easy (or difficult) to …?
Is it easy (or difficult) to …?
Is it easy (or difficult) to …?
  • 2017.08.30
  • www.mql5.com
This post could be considered a “rant”, but I would like to take the opportunity to relay to those that ask similar questions, the difficulty invol...
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
  1. You are the one being rude and you are the one disrespecting the knowledge and skill that others put great effort and time in to achieve.
  2. Why do you want us to put in effort to fix it for you if you are not putting in the effort to learn to code yourself?
  3. It is not just two errors. Those are just the tip of the iceberg. The whole thing is a mess, and as I pointed out, it is incomplete.
  4. If you want someone to fix it, or rewrite it completely, then please use the Freelance section.
  5. And finally, read the following ... Is it easy (or difficult) to …?

jjust for your general culture 

is initalized also without your help and from another rude buy too just MF around who can not help 

 if i know something and someone is asking me for help i will do because in in my nautre to do that but MF dont know about this things  

 
myke290103 #:

jjust for your general culture 

is initalized also without your help and from another rude buy too just MF around who can not help 

 if i know something and someone is asking me for help i will do because in in my nautre to do that but MF dont know about this things  

myke290103

Initialized code does not mean code will work properly.

ChatGPT unfortunately isn't an expert in MQL4/5. 

Apologies on behalf of William. He's always hard on newbies. I think that approach triggers people to learn how to solve the problems on their own (Hey Look! You "fixed" the errors yourself)  :D

myke290103
myke290103
  • 2023.11.03
  • www.mql5.com
Trader's profile
 

i am new in this things bro and thats why is this web site here to help what ever at the end is working lets see how much because is giving me array out of range  

ps> yeah i am sorry to be also rude 

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
ChatGPT generated code

Mr. Fernando,

This code is not the result of ChatGPT generated code.

This guy tried to correct and modify my indicators in CodeBase https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16345

PricePosition
PricePosition
  • www.mql5.com
PricePosition indicator provides the position of price in the point of angle when the price rises above (BUY) or falls below the angle section line (SELL).
[Deleted]  
@Roberto Jacobs #: Mr. Fernando, This code is not the result of ChatGPT generated code. This guy tried to correct and modify my indicators in CodeBase https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16345

No, the user even confessed it was ChatGPT code (see below).

Where do you think ChatGPT gets its code samples to learn from and to generate new ones?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

coding

myke290103, 2023.11.03 18:54

Fernando Carreiro #:

Is this ChatGPT generated code?

It looks like it, because it is incomplete.

Do you know how to code?

yes it is can you fix it ?
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