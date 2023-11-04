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Stop using ChatGPT.
Help needed to debug and fix an AI EA - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2023)
ChatGPT (the worst), “Bots Builder”, “EA builder”, “EA Builder Pro”, EATree, “Etasoft forex generator”, “Forex Strategy Builder”, ForexEAdvisor (aka. ForexEAdvisor STRATEGY BUILDER, and Online Forex Expert Advisor Generator), ForexRobotAcademy.com, forexsb, “FX EA Builder”, fxDreema, Forex Generator, FxPro, Molanis, Octa-FX Meta Editor, Strategy Builder FX, Strategy Quant, “Visual Trader Studio”, “MQL5 Wizard”, etc., are all the same. You will get something quick, but then you will spend a much longer time trying to get it right, than if you learned the language up front, and then just wrote it.
Since you haven't learned MQL4/5, therefor there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
We are willing to HELP you when you post your attempt (using Code button) and state the nature of your problem, but we are not going to debug your hundreds of lines of code. You are essentially going to be on your own.
You have only four choices:
Search for it (CodeBase or Market). Do you expect us to do your research for you?
MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it.
If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into your code.
I need HEEEELP, please, it's URGENT...really ! - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
Or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help (2017)
jjust for your general culture
is initalized also without your help and from another rude buy too just MF around who can not help
if i know something and someone is asking me for help i will do because in in my nautre to do that but MF dont know about this things
jjust for your general culture
is initalized also without your help and from another rude buy too just MF around who can not help
if i know something and someone is asking me for help i will do because in in my nautre to do that but MF dont know about this things
myke290103
Initialized code does not mean code will work properly.
ChatGPT unfortunately isn't an expert in MQL4/5.
Apologies on behalf of William. He's always hard on newbies. I think that approach triggers people to learn how to solve the problems on their own (Hey Look! You "fixed" the errors yourself) :D
i am new in this things bro and thats why is this web site here to help what ever at the end is working lets see how much because is giving me array out of range
ps> yeah i am sorry to be also rude
ChatGPT generated code
Mr. Fernando,
This code is not the result of ChatGPT generated code.
This guy tried to correct and modify my indicators in CodeBase https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16345
No, the user even confessed it was ChatGPT code (see below).
Where do you think ChatGPT gets its code samples to learn from and to generate new ones?