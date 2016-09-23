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Indicators

PricePosition - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs

Roberto Jacobs

4.9 (28)
MQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
3 products 7 articles 63 codes 1 topic 1217 comments
Views:
45881
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
PricePosition.mq4 (10.12 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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PricePosition indicator provides the position of price in the point of angle when the price rises above (BUY) or falls below the angle section line (SELL). Indicator also shows current price (OHLC) and alerts when the angle direction is changed.

Update 1 version "2.00" 18/10/2016

  • Added display options for corner position, at the LeftHand or at the RightHand
  • Added options to Turn On or Turn Off Alerts


usdjpy-d1-fxopen-investments-inc.png


priceposition-properties.png

LinesProfitLoss LinesProfitLoss

Calculates profit (loss) of the current orders on the symbol.

FFC 2.0 - Canvas Economic Calendar FFC 2.0 - Canvas Economic Calendar

Data Source: Providing news data courtesy of Forex Factory (Fair Economy).

iFractals 4all TF iFractals 4all TF

Buy or sell just by looking at the "arrow" as a signal. Very easy and simple.

Modify All TP SL Modify All TP SL

The script modifies all orders (market and pending) on the symbol with specified Take Profit and Stop Loss.