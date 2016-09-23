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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
PricePosition - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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PricePosition indicator provides the position of price in the point of angle when the price rises above (BUY) or falls below the angle section line (SELL). Indicator also shows current price (OHLC) and alerts when the angle direction is changed.
Update 1 version "2.00" 18/10/2016
- Added display options for corner position, at the LeftHand or at the RightHand
- Added options to Turn On or Turn Off Alerts
LinesProfitLoss
Calculates profit (loss) of the current orders on the symbol.FFC 2.0 - Canvas Economic Calendar
Data Source: Providing news data courtesy of Forex Factory (Fair Economy).
iFractals 4all TF
Buy or sell just by looking at the "arrow" as a signal. Very easy and simple.Modify All TP SL
The script modifies all orders (market and pending) on the symbol with specified Take Profit and Stop Loss.