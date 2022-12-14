Moscow Exchange launches trading in futures on shares of eight Russian companies - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I haven't believed in the dollar or the euro for 5 years now.
The fact that the Central Bank has frozen its stock suggests that imported paper may not be used,
The ruble is no better, but we live here...
Wrong conclusion 😁
Incorrect output 😁
Let's see, the operation doesn't last forever....
Added by
I've had this philosophy for a long time now:
It doesn't matter what currency the funds are in, it's important that those funds are sufficient for my needs!
Let's see, the operation doesn't last forever...
Added
I've had this philosophy for a long time now:
It doesn't matter what currency the funds are in, it's important that the funds are sufficient for my needs!
I agree with that.
My comment was referring to "imported paper", no matter how one feels about the U.S., but this paper is so far the best thing on the planet, or francs, or gold, and it's certainly much better than sitting in something as exotic as the ruble and watching your assets depreciate.
Yes, one day the war madness will be over, but whether the exchange rate will come back is a question.
Selling at the peak exchange rate against it is a good topic and now it makes sense to do it e.g. to buy something in roubles, but still hold it in a more stable currency, or a currency float, as the grandfathers always did.
And why should it not be possible to use currency? After all, even in the worst years of the USSR, when the butterfly (Article 88) was in force, people still understood that currency was better, despite the possibility of persecution.
And why should it not be possible to use currency? After all, even in the worst years under the USSR when the butterfly (Article 88) was in effect, people still understood that currency was better, despite the possibility of persecution.
That is why people buy currency in the hope that it will "save" them.
Unfortunately, the situation has changed dramatically.
In 2016 the dollar was worth 86 and at its peak it was as high as 100,
and then dropped to 59.
Before the operation, the dollar was worth 75.
The dollar has become a phantom!
Added
For the long haul, land and real estate,
gold for the medium term,
For short-range - rubles.
Here are financial investments in today's realities
Everyone, currency trading is in full swing
Dollar 106, Euro 120
Everyone, currency trading is in full swing
The dollar is 106, the euro is 120.
Sellers were waiting for the high. At 109 the selling finally started.
Sellers were waiting for the high. At 109, the selling finally started.
103 and 117 as expected...
And will be creeping down.
Added
96 108
The funnies have deflated....
That is why people buy currency, in the hope that it will "save" them.
Unfortunately, the situation has changed dramatically.
In 2016, the dollar was at 86, peaking at 100,
and then dropped to 59.
Before the operation, the dollar was worth 75.
The dollar became a phantom!
How much emotion... so much pathos....... But you are writing nonsense...
Look at the long term USDRUB chart and it will be clear where is the fungus and where is the more stable currency. 😁
Sellers were waiting for the high. At 109, selling finally started.
Yes, in the moment it is a smart strategy to sell against the crowd.