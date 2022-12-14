Moscow Exchange launches trading in futures on shares of eight Russian companies - page 17
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A guessing game, yes. But so far it's working. Although, of course, I want to be risk-free, I'll be thinking in that direction.
The main thing is done on MIX, on RTS much less, and on Si just a little bit.
Oh, by the way, as soon as you have, so far, guessing i.e. 50/50, I'll help you to make it 55/45
Here is a simplified formula for the theoretical futures price from the spot
F = S * (1 + r * n/365) - DIV
F is theoretical futures price.
S - SPOT price
r - securities rate
n - number of days before expiration
DIV - Dividends
Should "swing" the scales in your direction by 5 per cent (as a complement to your indicators).
Oh, by the way, as long as you have a 50/50 guess so far, I'll help make it 55/45
Here is a simplified formula for the theoretical futures price from the spot
F = S * (1 + r * n/365) - DIV
F is theoretical futures price.
S - SPOT price
r - securities rate
n - number of days before expiration
DIV - Dividends
Should "swing" the scales in your direction by 5 percent (in addition to your indicators).
The number of days to expiry should also play a role here.
The number of days before the cut-off should also play a role here.
In OnTick() or OnBookEvent() or OnTimer():
if(divs_val > 0.0) SetDivsData();
In OnTick() or OnBookEvent() or OnTimer():
if(divs_val > 0.0) SetDivsData();
This is clear, I mean that divs should not also enter directly, but taking into account the rate and the number of days.
It is clear, I mean that the dividends should not also be included directly, but taking into account the rate and the number of days.
In the long run (dividends) it is not important, because it is a constant, what is important is the dependence of the theoretical futures price on the spot,
That's where the days to expiry are important.
This indicator should show what is the difference between the theoretical and real price.
On the basis of this difference you can predict where the real price "will go".
Y = Fut(real) - Fut(teor);
Added
The formula F = S * (1 + r * n/365) - DIV is only valid for contracts on shares,
for indices and currencies, other formulas.
By and large (dividends) it doesn't matter, because it is a constant, what matters is the dependence of the theoretical futures price on the spot,
This is where the days to expiry are important.
This indicator should show what is the difference between the theoretical and real price.
On the basis of this difference you can predict where the real price "will go".
Y = Fut(real) - Fut(teor);
Added
The formula F = S * (1 + r * n/365) - DIV is only valid for contracts on shares,
For indices and currencies, other formulas.
Getting this constant in a day or two months is a big difference, so it should definitely affect the theoretical price.
I understand about indices, but I trade almost exclusively indices - smoother movement, smaller spreads, more liquidity, potentially less 'puppeteering'.
Getting that constant in a day or two months is a big difference, so it should definitely affect the theoretical price.
It makes no difference.
Dividends, or the expectation of dividends, are already built into the spot price.
By and large (dividends) it doesn't matter, because it is a constant, what matters is the dependence of the theoretical futures price on the spot,
This is where the days to expiry are important.
This indicator should show what is the difference between the theoretical and real price.
On the basis of this difference you can predict where the real price "will go".
Y = Fut(real) - Fut(teor);
Added
The formula F = S * (1 + r * n/365) - DIV is only valid for contracts on shares,
for indexes and currencies, other formulas.
tried, analyzed
no fish
that confirms only one thing - the kotir movement is in the direction of earning by its mover and has not obeyed any laws for a long time
if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,3)=="USD")FORWARD[i]=30*(USD[i]-SYM[i])/(SYM[i]*30+100.0*360.0);
if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),3,3)=="USD")FORWARD[i]=30*(SYM[i]-USD[i])/(USD[i]*30+100.0*365.0);
Tried it, analysed it.
no fish
which confirms only one thing - the movement of the kotir is in the direction of making money and has not obeyed any laws for a long time
if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),0,3)=="USD")FORWARD[i]=30*(USD[i]-SYM[i])/(SYM[i]*30+100.0*360.0);
if(StringSubstr(Symbol(),3,3)=="USD")FORWARD[i]=30*(SYM[i]-USD[i])/(USD[i]*30+100.0*365.0);
Is it FOREX ?
Added
Here, my dear, we are talking about Stock and Derivatives Markets.
Surely someone couldn't take it...
Added
If this "thing" continues to go on, we may see 59...
Looks like my guesses are coming true...