Moscow Exchange launches trading in futures on shares of eight Russian companies - page 5
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I didn't trade on the 23rd at all (celebrated), and didn't turn on trading until after 10-00 today.By the way, indices are very dangerous instruments(no known dividends or timing of their payment), so it is very difficult to calculate them, unlike currencies and stocks.
Mine opened positions from the 23rd and some of them reopened on the rebound.
But indexes are more difficult to manipulate and move more smoothly and technically, which I use.
prostotrader #:
cool, but let's see what happens next.... let's say a year from now.
I'm not taking any chances, but you've got a guessing game!
As Celentano said in a famous movie (Bluff):
"Bet on red, bet on black, but it's still ZERO!
These days it's as if there was one SELL operation, the other didn't exist.
But it looks like in the near future the guaranteed direction may come to an end.
In 20 days, not in a year or two, I raised 71%. But soon we will have to get used to a different market.
So, buy or sell? I wonder if Gazprom will break 100. And Sber seems to be aiming for 15.
So, buy or sell? I wonder if Gazprom will break 100. And Sber seems to be aiming for 15.
At 15 roubles?
Any outcome is likely, with the promise of sanctions.
It is true that gas in Europe is already above $1000 - under long-term contracts with GAZPROM, it was somewhere around $300.
Provided Gazprom shuts down the EU market, the price in the EU will certainly go above $1,000.
p.s.
By the way, why is Sber 15 and not say 10 or 5?
So, buy or sell? I wonder if Gazprom will break 100. And Sber seems to be aiming for 15.
Probably will, if they don't finish quickly. Time is not an ally right now. And if you know what they want to earn, they may win back even harder. 50 is a fair bottom negative for Sber. But with 10 it'll be a multi-fold gain....)))
That's why 15. And 55 will probably fly by with a bang.
These days, as if there was one SELL operation, there was no other.
But it looks like soon the guaranteed direction may be over.
In 20 days, not in a year or two, raised 71%. But soon I will have to get used to another market.
For a hedge I don't care if it's up, down, sideways....
I often don't look at my terminals for a week!
Set the profit margin in the robots settings and go about your business.
Added by
If mt-5 had trading session schedules and other missing data,
I wouldn't have touched my computer for 3 months!
That's why 15. And 55 will probably fly by in a heartbeat.
That's great.
At 50 the first serious volume was set a long time ago, and will break through at 15, we will do it very seriously, the big doubt that it will go 0.10 kopecks over the bottom.
In the meantime, 4,000 shares and in the boo already.
Mine opened positions from the 23rd, on the rebound some of them reopened.
But indices are more difficult to manipulate and they move more smoothly and technically, that is why I use them.
I can tell you with a pretty good probability that you will earn almost nothing today,
whereas a hedge works brilliantly in "any weather", morning or evening :)
Added
Gone to the construction site until Monday
There's a pretty good chance that you'll make almost nothing today,
whereas a hedge works great in "all weather" in the morning and evening :)
Quite right, mine are all silent today.