Moscow Exchange launches trading in futures on shares of eight Russian companies - page 10
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You, are reasoning like a typical FOREXnik, stupidly looking at the charts,
I repeat, you can do as you see fit.
In 2016, one company buying up dollars brought the exchange rate to 100,
and now, with the whole world turning against us, the exchange rate is 103.
You will certainly not draw the right conclusions!
Today you could see that those who are obliged to sell foreign currency proceeds were stupidly waiting for the maximum of quotations: +30% to the close of Friday. Only after reaching the upper limit did trading start.
In order to draw conclusions, one has to look at the start of real sales tomorrow. The pattern could repeat itself: +30% to today's close and then real trading.
Today it was seen that those obliged to sell foreign exchange earnings were stupidly waiting for the high: +30% to Friday's close. Only after reaching the upper limit did trading start.
In order to draw conclusions, one has to look at the start of real sales tomorrow. The pattern could repeat itself: +30% to today's close and then real trading.
I don't care if it's pounds, dollars, euros, roubles - I don't care, the main thing is to have something with which
I could buy the goods and services I need!
Well... Good luck sitting in depreciating roubles....
What else is there to say 🤣
Well... Good luck sitting in depreciating roubles....
What more can I say 🤣
Keep "building up" your $100...
Keep "building up" your $100...
I have bought in advance, I have already written.
Only completely uneducated people have not now bought insurance against a falling rouble, in the form of a currency float or otherwise.
Unfortunately, apparently some people are not aware of the obvious and are not able to compare examples from history...
Or they simply ignore self-evident facts, if logic is broken because of ideological templates...
Unfortunately, apparently some people are not aware of the obvious and are not able to compare examples from history...
Or they simply ignore self-evident facts if logic is broken because of ideological templates...
Let's end here. You win!
Only my neighbour since Friday can't get $2000 from Alfa Bank
Let's call it a day. You win!
Only my neighbour can't get $2,000 from Alfa Bank since Friday.
Shouldn't have started the argument, especially with such pathos.
And if there's a shortage of dollar cash now, it doesn't mean his money is gone, silly you're writing again.
Well, yes, I remember in 2014 there was also a shortage of cash currency, so what difference does it make?
You can buy-sell-transfer-etc freely in your personal account.
Your arguments are invalid.
Once the panic calms down your neighbour will still be in surplus (depends on the level of purchase of course) and you will be sitting with devalued roubles and fantasising about world redistribution... 🤣
You shouldn't even have started arguing, especially with such pathos.
And if there is a shortage of dollar cash now, it does not mean that his money is gone, you are writing nonsense again.
Well, yes, I remember in 2014 there was also a shortage of cash currency, so what difference does it make?
You can buy-sell-transfer-etc freely in your personal account.
Your arguments are invalid.
Once the panic calms down your neighbour will still be in surplus (depends on the level of purchase of course) and you will be sitting with devalued roubles and fantasising about world redistribution... 🤣
And then Ostap got carried away...
Today it was seen that those obliged to sell foreign exchange earnings were stupidly waiting for the high: +30% to Friday's close. Only after reaching the upper limit did trading start.
In order to draw conclusions, one has to look at the start of real sales tomorrow. The pattern may repeat itself: +30% to today's close and then real trading.
Yes, there will still have to be a change in the fair value of the rouble in the new environment and it will be uneven, it is just always uneven, different banks, different institutions will estimate the new fair value of the rouble differently...
When the situation calms down and it is possible to calculate the cumulative damage from the crazy-events-which-are-forbidden-to-name and then there will gradually be a convergence of fair value estimates and stabilisation around the middle of the trading range...
In this situation it is profitable to sell at the peak of the panic and buy from the dips...
A lot more will depend on whether restrictive measures for capital movements are introduced, such non-market methods can severely worsen market valuations...