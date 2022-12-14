Moscow Exchange launches trading in futures on shares of eight Russian companies - page 2

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JRandomTrader #:

Futures on most stocks are indeed illiquid. Although there is a lot to catch in illiquid stocks as well.

But I only trade RTS, MIX, Si and SBRF at the moment.

What was the result of the RTS today?

 
prostotrader #:

What was the result of the RTS today?

Not all robots have closed the positions yet (but all pulled the stop loss). But in general - everything is just fine.

***

 
JRandomTrader #:

Still not all robots have closed positions (but all have pulled stops to breakeven). But in general - everything is just fine.

***

Good thing it's at breakeven, and I thought that our section (today's result)


 

On a trend, my main ones are making money, on a flat, they are silent, and only a wide flat works against them. But that's where contrarian counter-trends can come in.

 
prostotrader #:

Good thing it's at breakeven, and I thought our section (today's result)


Beautiful !

Is it without a hedge ? just SELL on futures ?

In general, the curve is impressive, it should be so cool to trade without drawdowns.

 
In tinka the high-frequency ones.
Example of one.
40% for February. But it's trading mostly in the USA market
And I see a lot of guys like that there.
In one month 3500 deals. And it's all by hand. The automation in tinka is not so good. I have an api, but I don't hear anything automated there.
 
Another guy

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Yuriy Zaytsev #:

In one month, 3,846 transactions. And that's all by hand.

I am trying to move away from manual work altogether. Let the robots "work" while I go and do something else.

I only have auto-trading on my IIM, with fixed settings.

 
JRandomTrader #:

I'm just trying to get away from manual work altogether. Let the robots "work" while I go and do something else.

I only have auto-trading, with fixed settings, on my EIS.

I understand , I too would be bored to sit and look at charts all day and make 3000 trades a month .
The question !!! The question is when to live :))) The question is when to live :) , when to spend money on the latest model of Ferrari , when to buy petrol for my Ferrari , when to drive in sunny Italy :) ... when to spend money on the latest Ferrari model, gasoline for a Ferrari, when to travel to sunny Italy :... when to party with beautiful young girls :...
...
Instead, sit from 7 am to 23 at night and press the buttons?

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:
I understand, I too would be bored to sit around all day looking at charts and making 3,000 trades a month.
Question !!! when to live :))) When to spend money on the latest model of Ferrari, on gasoline for Ferrari, when to drive around sunny Italy :) ... when to spend money on the latest Ferrari model , gasoline for a Ferrari , when to drive in sunny Italy :... when to party with beautiful young girls :...
...
Instead, sit around from 7 am to 23 at night and press the buttons ?

A Ferrari? I'm looking at this and I'm hooked. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6iPcBCuB-F4

Amazing the 100 foot Wally Tango
Amazing the 100 foot Wally Tango
  • 2017.10.26
  • www.youtube.com
No big waves only 10 knots Amazing the 100foot Wally Tango Credit : Guilain Grenier
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