Moscow Exchange launches trading in futures on shares of eight Russian companies - page 2
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Futures on most stocks are indeed illiquid. Although there is a lot to catch in illiquid stocks as well.
But I only trade RTS, MIX, Si and SBRF at the moment.
What was the result of the RTS today?
What was the result of the RTS today?
Not all robots have closed the positions yet (but all pulled the stop loss). But in general - everything is just fine.
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Still not all robots have closed positions (but all have pulled stops to breakeven). But in general - everything is just fine.
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Good thing it's at breakeven, and I thought that our section (today's result)
On a trend, my main ones are making money, on a flat, they are silent, and only a wide flat works against them. But that's where contrarian counter-trends can come in.
Good thing it's at breakeven, and I thought our section (today's result)
Beautiful !
Is it without a hedge ? just SELL on futures ?
In general, the curve is impressive, it should be so cool to trade without drawdowns.
I am trying to move away from manual work altogether. Let the robots "work" while I go and do something else.
I only have auto-trading on my IIM, with fixed settings.
I'm just trying to get away from manual work altogether. Let the robots "work" while I go and do something else.
I only have auto-trading, with fixed settings, on my EIS.
I understand, I too would be bored to sit around all day looking at charts and making 3,000 trades a month.
A Ferrari? I'm looking at this and I'm hooked. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6iPcBCuB-F4