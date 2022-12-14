Moscow Exchange launches trading in futures on shares of eight Russian companies - page 18
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Looks like my hunch is coming true...
Quiet, doll,your braids are braided - while in mts and rkc
Is it FOREX ?
Added
The conversation here, dear one, is about the Stock and Derivatives markets.
Yes?
And the formula is exactly the same.
But if you believe it sacredly, no problem, as it were....
;)
Despite the fact that the dollar index is over 100, the funnies continue their peak...