Moscow Exchange launches trading in futures on shares of eight Russian companies - page 3
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Beautiful !
Is it without a hedge ? Just SELL on the futures ?
In general, the curve is impressive, it should be so cool to trade without drawdowns.
No, of course, I only trade gold without hedging.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/163424#comment_3926398
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/163424#comment_3927035
In this case, the pair trading MIX vs RTS.
And there are no drawdowns because hedging strategies.
By definition there shouldn't be any.
Added
Or rather all the TS, except Classic Arbitrage, where at zero risk it is possible to calculate the profit with precision, before entering the market,
there are drawdowns. But in hedging strategies the drawdown percentage is incommensurably less than the percentage of profit, and in the long term
insignificant drawdowns are simply not visible :)
Futures on most stocks are indeed illiquid. Although there is a lot to catch in illiquid stocks as well.
But I only trade RTS, MIX, Si and SBRF now.
How about 21 on Si and SBRF ?
What about 21 on Si and SBRF ?
SBRF is still in test mode, Si somehow:
I still have the main RTS and MIX.
MIX was silent today.
SBRF is still in test mode, Si is something like that:
My main ones are still RTS and MIX.
MIX was silent today.
Pull up...
I don't know why the opener's calculator counted 17k, actually more than 60
Result for 21.02.2022
Only the lazy one has not shorted with this political situation.
They will bark at Russia for a couple of days and then they will bounce back.
Only the laziest man in the world has not shorted, given this political situation.
They'll bark at Russia for a couple of days and then they'll bounce back.
+++I like your result better because there is no risk
Futures on most stocks are indeed illiquid. Although there is a lot to catch in illiquid stocks as well.
But I only trade RTS, MIX, Si and SBRF at the moment.
You don't trade metals?
You don't deal in metals?
Not at the moment.
Not at the moment.
And for nothing...
And it's not yet evening...
Moscow Exchange launches trading in government bond index futureshttps://www.moex.com/n41302