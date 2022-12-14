Moscow Exchange launches trading in futures on shares of eight Russian companies - page 4
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And for nothing...
And it's not evening yet...
You could have raised a mountain of gold on your theme today, if you got the bars right.
unfortunately i have not got around to implementing it yet :(
You could have raised a mountain of gold on your theme today. if the bars are correct, of course.
Unfortunately i have not got to the implementation yet :(
Don't go green, citizen...
Pull up...
I don't know why the opener's calculator says 17,000, but it's actually over 60.
We're trying.
Grandpa, you don't have to measure up to me. but you got lucky today :)
Lucky fools and boorish people, and I'm reaping the results of my work...
And it's not nice to use photoshop...
Trying.
"Forget the hassle, stop the running..."
cool, but let's see what happens next.... let's say a year from now.
I'm not taking any chances, but you're guessing!
As Celentano said in a famous movie (Bluff):
"Bet on red, bet on black, but it'll still come out as ZERO!
Fools and boorish people are lucky, while I reap the results of my work...
And it's not nice to use photoshop...
I don't want people laughing at absolute numbers.
don't want people laughing at absolute numbers.
go on, draw more....
go on, draw....
yes, my general!
cool, but let's see what happens next.... let's say a year from now.
I'm not taking any chances, but you're taking the guesswork out of it!
As Celentano said in a famous movie:
"Bet on red, bet on black, but it's still going to be ZERO!
A guessing game, yes. But so far it's working. Although, of course, without the risk I would like, in this direction I will think.
Mainly done on MIX, on RTS much less, and on Si just a little bit.
A guessing game, yes. But so far it's working. Although, of course, I want to be risk-free, I'll be thinking in that direction.
Mostly done on MIX, on RTS much less, and on Si just a little bit.
I did not trade on 23 at all (marked), and today I turned on trading only after 10-00.
By the way, tomorrow trading will start at 10-00 on the Derivatives, and at 9-50 on the stock
Added
By the way, the indices are very dangerous instruments(no known dividends, no time to pay them), so it is very difficult to calculate them, unlike the currencies and stocks.