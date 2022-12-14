Moscow Exchange launches trading in futures on shares of eight Russian companies - page 11
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Moscow. February 28. INTERFAX - The Bank of Russia has decided not to open the Stock Market Section, the Derivatives Market Section and the SPFI Market Section at the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MOEX) on Monday, 28 February in connection with the emerging situation, the Central Bank of Russia said in a press release.
It attributes its decision to the emerging situation.
Moscow Exchange's operating mode on 1 March will be announced on the official website of the Bank of Russia by 9:00 am Moscow time on 1 March.
And then Ostap got carried away...
Without argument, he started quoting, all right...
I'm disappointed in your level of logic and discourse, sir...
Moscow. February 28. INTERFAX - The Bank of Russia has decided not to open the Stock Market Section, the Derivatives Market Section and the SPFI Market Section at the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MOEX) on Monday, 28 February in connection with the current situation, the Central Bank of Russia said in a press release.
It attributes its decision to the emerging situation.
Moscow Exchange's operating mode on 1 March will be announced on the official website of the Bank of Russia by 9:00 am Moscow time on 1 March.
Thank you
No, a mate called last night and offered to sell at 146, so I blew it :)
A normal price tag)) I only managed to sell them for 99.
The usual speculation :) (I remembered the Soviet Union).
One friend gave dollars to sell on the exchange, and another was itching to buy them on a Sunday night (which was the price in the exchange offices).
Mother Russia...
Added
In view of the new decree, I wonder what ordinary people will do with these notes?
The rate has been taken back to 20, so the delta to 20 annuals should go up.
No bargaining, no telling what will happen ;(
@prostotrader
Heh, you should have written that you sold at 246 or 346 straight away... There's no way to verify what you say on the forums anyway 😁
Or maybe your friend is an illiterate simpleton, but then you, Mr Prostotrader, should be ashamed of yourself if you screwed your friend and even brag about it here.
That's not nice.
---
As for the banknotes, all right-thinking people understand that in this case it's the ruble.
If the ruble were a truly stable currency then the Central Bank would not have to introduce EXTREME non-market measures to support it, think about it if you have any logic left.
As it is, the obscurantists have been "burying" the dollar for decades, but for some reason they sit in a puddle every time.... unlearned...
@prostotrader
Heh, you should have written that you sold at 246 or 346 straight away... There's no way to verify what you say on the forums anyway 😁
Or maybe your friend is an illiterate simpleton, but then you, Mr Prostotrader, should be ashamed of yourself if you screwed your friend and even brag about it here.
That's not nice.
---
As for the banknotes, all right-thinking people understand that in this case it's the ruble.
If the ruble were a truly stable currency then the Central Bank would not have to introduce EXTREME non-market measures to support it, think about it if you have any logic left.
As it is, the obscurantists have been "burying" the dollar for decades, but for some reason they sit in a puddle every time.... unlearned...
Look, I've already admitted that you've won.
Will you stop filling in the black and white of the screen?
Added by
And this is for those who know what I'm talking about
Look, I've already admitted that you've won.
Will you stop filling the white space on the screen with black?
Don't be offended... learn from your mistakes so you can look more solid next time...
Good luck...
-----
PS
Yes, the 21% rate is definitely good, but you have already lost 25-30% on devaluation, LOL, dealt with in a nearby thread...
(and there is a risk that the further the more)
Well apparently some people can't do the maths...