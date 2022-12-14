Moscow Exchange launches trading in futures on shares of eight Russian companies - page 13
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I heard on the news today that Sber is giving 5% per annum in foreign currency.
Alfa gives 8% if you open it before March 8. In roubles - 20% (depends on the term).
с 1:53
с 1:53
So he was the one writing to me, and I really haven't earned or lost anything today, all my bots are sitting quietly, only some test bots are "trading".
Do you have any open positions left in the indices?
Do you have any open positions left in the indices?
All have been closed for a long time.
Some bots have a small short on Si, from March 10.
Everything has been closed for a long time.
Some bots have a small short on Si, from 10 March.
It's good that everything is closed.
I don't have much either...
The market is half dead.
Which is to be expected....
I wonder what, now, will those who bought the £130-140 notes do?
Which is to be expected....
I wonder what the people who bought the notes at 130-140 will do now?
Will they say "temporary correction", "artificial manipulation", "waves don't lie"?
:-)
they're traditional with these explanations.
they will say "temporary correction", "artificial manipulation", "waves don't lie"
:-)
they are the traditional explanations.