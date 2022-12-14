Moscow Exchange launches trading in futures on shares of eight Russian companies - page 13

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I can't get on the website.
 
prostotrader #:

I heard on the news today that Sber is giving 5% per annum in foreign currency.

Alfa gives 8% if you open it before March 8. In roubles - 20% (depends on the term).

 

с 1:53


[Deleted]  
PapaYozh #:

с 1:53


Card debt is a debt of honour ....
 
JRandomTrader #:

So he was the one writing to me, and I really haven't earned or lost anything today, all my bots are sitting quietly, only some test bots are "trading".

Do you have any open positions left in the indices?

 
prostotrader #:

Do you have any open positions left in the indices?

All have been closed for a long time.

Some bots have a small short on Si, from March 10.

 
JRandomTrader #:

Everything has been closed for a long time.

Some bots have a small short on Si, from 10 March.

It's good that everything is closed.

I don't have much either...

The market is half dead.


 

Which is to be expected....

I wonder what, now, will those who bought the £130-140 notes do?

 
prostotrader #:

Which is to be expected....

I wonder what the people who bought the notes at 130-140 will do now?

Will they say "temporary correction", "artificial manipulation", "waves don't lie"?

:-)

they're traditional with these explanations.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

they will say "temporary correction", "artificial manipulation", "waves don't lie"

:-)

they are the traditional explanations.

"True, they say it's inflation, devaluation, temporary recession - all by science, but you need to get by on your paycheck" V.Vysotsky, "Mr. McKinley's Escape"
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