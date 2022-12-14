Moscow Exchange launches trading in futures on shares of eight Russian companies - page 16

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Sick people with double standards... always seeing enemies and propaganda... Ugh...
 
not really.
 
I could argue with you
 
You know what I'm going to do to you here?
 

Start buying gas for roubles?

 
prostotrader #:

Start buying gas for roubles?

Not many people are willing to pay 12%.

 
PapaYozh #:

Not many people are willing to pay 12%.

What about buying at 120-130?

Now, only 91.46 :)

That's how the bourgeois are going to sell the phantoms...

 

Surely someone couldn't take it...

Added

If this "thing" continues to go on, we may see 59...

 
prostotrader #:

Surely someone couldn't take it...

Added

If this "thing" continues, we may see 59...

USD 80.25

EUR 87.87


Waiting

ideally at 0.65 kopecks USD

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

USD 80.25

EUR 87.87


wait

ideally at 0.65 kopecks USD

20.5 roubles to roll back :)


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