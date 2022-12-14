Moscow Exchange launches trading in futures on shares of eight Russian companies - page 16
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Start buying gas for roubles?
Start buying gas for roubles?
Not many people are willing to pay 12%.
Not many people are willing to pay 12%.
What about buying at 120-130?
Now, only 91.46 :)
That's how the bourgeois are going to sell the phantoms...
Surely someone couldn't take it...
Added
If this "thing" continues to go on, we may see 59...
Surely someone couldn't take it...
Added
If this "thing" continues, we may see 59...
USD 80.25
EUR 87.87
Waiting
ideally at 0.65 kopecks USD
USD 80.25
EUR 87.87
wait
ideally at 0.65 kopecks USD
20.5 roubles to roll back :)