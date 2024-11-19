I can not connect to Meta Trader
MetaTrader is a program. You don't connect to a program, you just run it.
You already have a mql5.com login and password, or you couldn't post.
Be precise and informative about your problem.
Hello,
I can't connect to Meta Trader. Registration doesn't give me a login and password.Thank you for advice.
You need to create a Trading Account to trade on a MT4 Terminal. The Account you just create at MQL5 or your Broker. You can also close the window with the login and right click on Account on the left side and click on open Account:
You need to create a Trading Account to trade on a MT4 Terminal. The Account you just create at MQL5 or your Broker. You can also close the window with the login and right click on Account on the left side and click on open Account:
You can't create a trading account in MQL5.com and the MQL5 account has nothing to do with a trading account.
Hello,
I can't connect to Meta Trader. Registration doesn't give me a login and password.Thank you for advice.
You need to find a broker online first, open a demo or real trading account with them and then use the account credentials that you will receive in your email to login into your newly created trading account in MT4/5 >> File >> Login to Trade Account.
Only a few brokers allow the opening of a demo account from within the MT4/5 platform.
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Hello,
I can't connect to Meta Trader. Registration doesn't give me a login and password.Thank you for advice.