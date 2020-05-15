Saudi Aramco cuts June crude allocation to some Asian buyers
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Saudi Aramco cuts June crude allocation to some Asian buyers
Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil exporter, has cut the volume of crude it will supply to at least three buyers in Asia by 10%-30% for June, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
The cuts were made against volumes that the buyers had nominated for June-loading supplies, the refining sources told Reuters.
The move came after Saudi Arabia announced it would voluntarily deepen oil output cuts by additional 1 million barrels per day (bpd) from June to an output level of 7.492 million bpd, the lowest in almost two decades.
The announcement followed a deal struck by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia to cut output by an unprecedented 9.7 million bpd in May and June to reduce excess supply and support prices.
There is a sense of “panic buying” among some refiners amid the supply tightness, said a fourth refinery source.
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