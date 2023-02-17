Experiment - page 9
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The punitive team of monetarists from the Fed are already on their way to your ip address 😂🤣😅😆
And in general of course the degree of naivety and level of pathos is astounding, nowhere else have I seen such a combination...
I wish you success...
The Fed has nothing to do with it. It prints its own, not dollars).
The punitive team of monetarists from the Fed are already on their way to your ip address 😂🤣😅😆
And in general of course the degree of naivety and level of pathos is amazing, nowhere else have I seen such a combination...
best wishes for success...
Yusuf falls asleep, forum wakes up =D
No, I don't want to offend anyone, and any attempt to do something or discover something new deserves respect, but the way the venerable prophet Yususus presents himself and his presentation is a kind of reliable evidence that everything is deeply perishable... (glanced at the monitor - there's a smooth descent down to the factory - at the end of the drop-off it got big - clearly the money was not there already - just refilled 😁😃😄)
Do you remember ... like it's .... "... cities take!") )))
No, I don't want to offend anyone, and any attempt to do something or discover something new deserves respect, but the way the venerable prophet Yususus presents himself and his presentation kind of reliably indicates that everything is deeply perishable... (glanced at the monitor - there's a smooth descent down to the factory - at the end of the drop-off it got big - clearly the money was not there already - just refilled 😁😃😄)
Do you really think that anything new can be brought into the perfect currency market that is Foroex? At best, you can count on the refinancing rate. That's a pittance.
Do you really think that anything new can be brought into the perfect currency market that is Foroex? At best, you can count on the refinancing rate. And that's a pittance.
In what sense is forex perfect?
If you can't do anything then what are you doing 🙂 .
In what sense is forex perfect?
If you can't do anything then what are you doing 🙂 🙂
Forex cannot be defeated by the power of the human mind. ATS with perfect logic or PNB is capable of it.
Forex cannot be defeated by the power of the human mind. An ATS with perfect logic or PNB is capable of doing that.
As if any ATS (well, or this PNB of yours) is not a product of the human mind? 😊
Forex cannot be defeated by the power of the human mind. ATS with perfect logic or PNB can do that.
You, most importantly, do not forget to deposit the account on time.
:))
Don't forget to top up your account on time.
:))
I understood what the author means - he should have reversed trades and the Grail would be there - just not to flaunt before Chekists and Freemasons on the monitor, the inversion of trades is not done - so everyone thought that this is a fog and the Grail is not there - but the Grail is there: