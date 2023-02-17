Experiment - page 13
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I mean for the first time since I switched to multicurrency.
Who are you noodling to?
I've been going on for at least five pages.
that there's a balance if there's more than one pair.
this balance is almost impossible to beat
For example, we trade two pairs EURUSD and USDCHF
between them the cross EURCHF, which is essentially just a coefficient
i.e. a triangle is formed automatically, even if the cross is not traded
in this triangle the total balance is ALWAYS a constant
therefore, starting from the moment you start trading on more than one pair, equity will only start melting
and the more active the trade, the faster
i also told you that strategies designed and developed to work on one pair stop working when there is more than one pair!
I've been going on for at least five pages.
that there's a balance if there's more than one pair.
this balance is almost impossible to beat
For example, we trade two pairs EURUSD and USDCHF
between them the cross EURCHF, this is essentially just a coefficient
i.e. a triangle is formed automatically, even if the cross is not traded
in this triangle the total balance is ALWAYS a constant
therefore, starting from the moment you start trading on more than one pair, equity will only start melting
and the more active the trade, the faster
i have also mentioned that strategies designed and developed to work on one pair stop working when there is more than one pair!
So portfolio trading makes no sense at all?
So portfolio trading makes no sense at all?
have you analysed portfolio equity?
Asking a question does not answer a question.
Asking a question is not an answer.
The same turkeys of the Dreamer will answer your question perfectly
i.e. the prospect is a drain.
the same turkeys of the Dreamer will perfectly answer your question
So the prospect is a drain.
So all portfolio traders are plummers and no neutral portfolios help? I think these colleagues would disagree with you).
So everyone involved in portfolio trading is a drain and no neutral portfolios help? I think these colleagues would disagree with you.)
I don't think everyone
if they study thoroughly and figure it out to the point, they won't sell out
Here's an example of portfolio trading, day 4 is up:
the good thing about this strategy is that it allows for high risk trading
here's an example of portfolio trading, day 4:
no equities in sight ;)
Equity is not in sight ;)