Experiment - page 13

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Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

I mean for the first time since I switched to multicurrency.

Who are you noodling to?

 

I've been going on for at least five pages.

that there's a balance if there's more than one pair.

this balance is almost impossible to beat

For example, we trade two pairs EURUSD and USDCHF

between them the cross EURCHF, which is essentially just a coefficient

i.e. a triangle is formed automatically, even if the cross is not traded

in this triangle the total balance is ALWAYS a constant

therefore, starting from the moment you start trading on more than one pair, equity will only start melting

and the more active the trade, the faster

i also told you that strategies designed and developed to work on one pair stop working when there is more than one pair!

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I've been going on for at least five pages.

that there's a balance if there's more than one pair.

this balance is almost impossible to beat

For example, we trade two pairs EURUSD and USDCHF

between them the cross EURCHF, this is essentially just a coefficient

i.e. a triangle is formed automatically, even if the cross is not traded

in this triangle the total balance is ALWAYS a constant

therefore, starting from the moment you start trading on more than one pair, equity will only start melting

and the more active the trade, the faster

i have also mentioned that strategies designed and developed to work on one pair stop working when there is more than one pair!

So portfolio trading makes no sense at all?

 
khorosh:

So portfolio trading makes no sense at all?

have you analysed portfolio equity?
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
have you analysed portfolio equity?

Asking a question does not answer a question.

 
khorosh:

Asking a question is not an answer.

The same turkeys of the Dreamer will answer your question perfectly

i.e. the prospect is a drain.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

the same turkeys of the Dreamer will perfectly answer your question

So the prospect is a drain.

So all portfolio traders are plummers and no neutral portfolios help? I think these colleagues would disagree with you).

 
khorosh:

So everyone involved in portfolio trading is a drain and no neutral portfolios help? I think these colleagues would disagree with you.)

I don't think everyone

if they study thoroughly and figure it out to the point, they won't sell out

Here's an example of portfolio trading, day 4 is up:

the good thing about this strategy is that it allows for high risk trading

 
Renat Akhtyamov:


here's an example of portfolio trading, day 4:


no equities in sight ;)

 
PapaYozh:

Equity is not in sight ;)

how crawling behind the balance equi was shown where the drier is scratching
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