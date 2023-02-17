Experiment - page 147
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I'll try to broaden your horizons, ... military spending 2020
I told you that brains are more important than money. And Russia has no problems with brains, but the Anglo-Saxons do.
A typical example: In May 2021 Russian students won all gold medals at the Asian Physics Olympiad. The Russians took all eight first places and thus set an all-time record.
The US has no such potential. On the contrary, two thirds of state school leavers cannot read very well, and the governors of states such as Oregon are forced to sign decrees that demonstration of the ability to read is not obligatory for getting school certificates. Such is the everyday life of a "superpower".
So printing ten times as many dollars won't help. Some problems are not just about money.
primitive.... Googled, dick looked, 30 seconds later the answer
I told you that brains are more important than money. And Russia has no problem with brains, but the Anglo-Saxons do.
A typical example: Russian schoolchildren won all the gold medals at the Asian Physics Olympiad. The Russians won all eight first places, thus setting an all-time record.
The US has no such potential. On the contrary, two thirds of state school leavers cannot read very well, and the governors of states such as Oregon are forced to sign decrees that demonstration of the ability to read is not obligatory for getting school certificates. Such is the everyday life of a "superpower".
Oleg's really screwed up. I know his weaknesses. Learned Tor from boredom during bans.
It is absolutely obvious where 90% of these winners will work, or rather in which countries.
Oleg is really busted. I know his weaknesses.
It is absolutely obvious where 90% of these winners will work, or rather in which countries.
Oleg is really busted. I know his weaknesses. Learned Tor out of boredom during the bans.
It wasn't that long ago I was Yusuf. And now I'm Oleg. Does this mean that Oleg is Yusuf? )
Not so long ago I was Yusuf. And now I am Oleg. Does that mean that Oleg is Yusuf? )
here's another clone of yours.
you can calculate from graphs with a green grid.
For he knows nothing but MathCad.
I should give you a Python test. I'm guessing it's a student relative who wrote the code.
How do you think you can write MT5 robots in Python and not know how to use the tester?
here's another clone of yours.
you can tell from the green grid graphs.
I don't know about the Netherlands, but I've never concealed it. That was the nickname back then. Everything I wrote then I'm willing to repeat now. So what?
Gentlemen, the opponents see only negative things in PNB trading and cry about losing a deposit. You have to look at an established trading process from the beginning of the month where there is no trace of a loss. The equities have remained at their maximum values, though kedi and gold have bounced vs. the EOB estimates and many other pairs, but the other pairs have taken the hit and have not let the equity fall. This will be the case in all situations, be assured. Further trading will show the strength and power of PNB, let's wait and see.
you have already been suggested many times to test your ready-made NSP, but no, you are not sure yourself and just test in real time, that is correct.
it is not right during testing and searching to call it working, and the mother of all things.
what to call it, empty ringing.
For he knows nothing but MathCad.
I should give you a Python test. It seems to me that some student relative scribbled the code.
You just don't understand that MathCad is DEFINITELY useful for algorithms development and I'm an algorithmist, not a coder, who rushes to code without understanding what and why, as the local authors of Expert Advisors do).