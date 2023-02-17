Experiment - page 16
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No, I don't.
I got that too... ;)
Gentlemen, this experiment will put an end to the debate. Equity is being restored:
2. Once again, this is a temporary Illusion. Lazy to argue. But it is proven mathematically. I can see that you are at the beginning of your journey. If you have enough time, financial and intellectual resources, you will realize you were wrong. If you don't have enough, you will remain in this Illusion.
Funny, considering that mathematically just proves the opposite )
What are you arguing about? Renat is right, and this can be proved in an elementary way.
Matthew 6:7
We weren't arguing, there was just some misunderstanding of each other. And when we worked out the details, after Renat's post , it turned out that we had no contradiction. And his wish for luck and good fortune can be applied to all TCs, no matter how gracious they may be.
Gentlemen, this experiment will put an end to the debate. Equity is recovering:
Equity from 0 ? with the transition through stop out and forced closes ?
do you realise that the account is not zeroed out just because of the abundance of paltry positions ?
Equity from 0 ? with stop out and forced closures ?
do you realise that the account is not zeroed out just because of the abundance of paltry positions ?
That's all the little things in life, the important thing is that the experiment continues. If the experiment continues, it means that the man is still alive. Let's wish Yusuf a long life).
It's all the little things in life, the important thing is that the experiment goes on. If the experiment goes on, it means that the person is still alive. Let's wish Yusuf a long life).
Thank you
Funny, considering that mathematically it proves the opposite).
I think you should read up on diversification in a general sense and not get hung up on hedging.
A properly assembled strategy portfolio may perform better than any single strategy.
I think you should read up on diversification in a general sense and not get hung up on hedging.
A properly assembled portfolio of strategies can perform better than any single strategy.