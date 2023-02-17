Experiment - page 16

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Nikolai Semko:
No, I don't.
If you can understand it, you will understand it. If you don't - it's useless to explain, you won't understand anyway.

I got that too... ;)

 

Gentlemen, this experiment will put an end to the debate. Equity is being restored:


 
Nikolai Semko:
2. Once again, this is a temporary Illusion. Lazy to argue. But it is proven mathematically. I can see that you are at the beginning of your journey. If you have enough time, financial and intellectual resources, you will realize you were wrong. If you don't have enough, you will remain in this Illusion.
ZS Everybody goes through this. I'm no exception.

Funny, considering that mathematically just proves the opposite )

 
Nikolai Semko:
What are you arguing about? Renat is right, and this can be proved in an elementary way.
Analyse the history of successful multi-currency trading by breaking it down into equity lines for each currency. It is quite obvious that there will be a leader in this equity competition.
So, if we had traded only one leading currency, but with the same load on the balance sheet as in multi-currency trading, the result would have been better, i.e. the other pairs would have simply slowed down the final result.

I will answer that this is an illusion and very temporary, and that if it were true, then it would be more correct to select only one currency for a certain time frame.
In any case, trading more than one currency at a time cannot be more profitable than trading only one currency at a particular time.
Just, again - the main thing is to make the right choice. :))


"But when you pray, do not speak superfluously, as the Gentiles do, for they think that in their much speaking they will be heard"
Matthew 6:7
;))

We weren't arguing, there was just some misunderstanding of each other. And when we worked out the details, after Renat's post , it turned out that we had no contradiction. And his wish for luck and good fortune can be applied to all TCs, no matter how gracious they may be.

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Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Gentlemen, this experiment will put an end to the debate. Equity is recovering:


Equity from 0 ? with the transition through stop out and forced closes ?

do you realise that the account is not zeroed out just because of the abundance of paltry positions ?

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Equity from 0 ? with stop out and forced closures ?

do you realise that the account is not zeroed out just because of the abundance of paltry positions ?

That's all the little things in life, the important thing is that the experiment continues. If the experiment continues, it means that the man is still alive. Let's wish Yusuf a long life).

 
khorosh:

It's all the little things in life, the important thing is that the experiment goes on. If the experiment goes on, it means that the person is still alive. Let's wish Yusuf a long life).

Thank you

 
Andrei Trukhanovich:

Funny, considering that mathematically it proves the opposite).

I understand your thinking and why you think so. But it is a dead end. I spent about three months 10 years ago and wrote thousands of lines of code experimenting with it, until I realized some factors I hadn't considered. To describe them is the subject of a big article.
Not to mention the spread and commissions. Hedges are not only meaningless but they are not free. The same applies to options.
 
Nikolai Semko:
Hedging is not only pointless, it is also not free. The same applies to options.

I think you should read up on diversification in a general sense and not get hung up on hedging.

A properly assembled strategy portfolio may perform better than any single strategy.

I understand your thinking and why you think so.
Uh, not at all. )) I can see where you're stuck, but the discussion is unlikely to work unless you at least understand that diversification and hedging are not synonymous.
 
Andrei Trukhanovich:

I think you should read up on diversification in a general sense and not get hung up on hedging.

A properly assembled portfolio of strategies can perform better than any single strategy.

A portfolio of strategies is even more unwise than a portfolio of tools.
All that is needed is one strategy.
I will take my leave and leave at this point.
ZS Swan Crawfish and Pike are classics of the genre ))
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