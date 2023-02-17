Experiment - page 3

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Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Scientists are not intimidated...

It is already more interesting to speculate with someone who has mastered the basics. Five years is enough for that, but not less.

I found your point about "a set of orders in one direction" interesting. It is cool in terms of breakeven over a distance. Appreciate the hint immensely.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

It is already more interesting to speculate with someone who has mastered the basics. Five years is enough, but not less.

I found your point about "a set of orders in one direction" interesting. It is cool in terms of breakeven over a distance. Appreciate the hint immensely.

Thanks

 
When I try to test the Expert Advisor, an error pops up, what should I do? OrderModify ERROR 1 error
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
When I try to test my EA, the error message pops up, what do I do?

OrderModify ERROR 1 error

The programmer should tear his/her arms off.

This error occurs when before modification the existing stops are not checked and the order with the old values is modified boldly.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Wrong.

I would be very glad to take your side, if you had one hundred percent grounds to believe so. Unfortunately, I don't, as I see it.
It is strange that you say that, because you are a scientist. You must have more critical thinking in checking your own judgements for subjectivity than me.
That's odd...
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
When I try to test the EA, an error pops up, what should I do?

OrderModify ERROR 1 error

.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

The programmer should have his hands ripped off.

This error occurs when before modification the existing stops/stops are not checked and the order with the old values is modified boldly.

It is quite brave to make such claims without any real code or log.

Although, yes, in most cases this error occurs due to incorrectly set values.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
When I try to test an EA, an error will pop up, what should I do?

OrderModify ERROR 1 error

Your error means: "Attempting to modify already set values with the same values."

//-------

Suppose an order needs to change stop loss to SL and take profit to TP

then before modifying:

if(SL!=OrderStopLoss())

{

//модифицируем SL

}

if(TP!=OrderTakeProfit())

{

//модифицируем TP

}

 
Yusuf, what about your mood indicator? Is he already probing the bottom or is he just laying down on it?
 
PapaYozh:
Yusuf, what about your indicator of the mood? Is it already touching the bottom or is it just laying on it?

A selection of the last three bars spoiled the mood. Balance = 975, Funds = 290 cents. Funds down from 2450 to 290 cents. Margin 68.21 cents. There are about 60 open positions.

I intend to move all 34 instruments to TF M1 with a sample of 1000 bars. Trading will be based on this topic. I think to restore the status quo in a couple of weeks.

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