Experiment - page 14
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I've been going on for at least five pages.
that there's a balance if there's more than one pair.
this balance is almost impossible to beat
For example, we trade two pairs EURUSD and USDCHF
between them the cross EURCHF, which is essentially just a coefficient
i.e. a triangle is formed automatically, even if the cross is not traded
in this triangle the total balance is ALWAYS a constant
therefore, starting from the moment you start trading on more than one pair, equity will only start melting
and the more active the trade, the faster
i also told you that strategies designed and developed to work on one pair stop working when there is more than one pair!
I do not think that all
i don't think so, if you study it thoroughly and get to the point, you won't sell out
Here's an example of portfolio trading, day 4 is up:
this strategy is good because it allows you to trade high risk
Don't you think you are contradicting yourself in these posts? Or am I missing something?
Don't you find yourself contradicting yourself in these posts? Or am I missing something?
read carefully
compared a strategy written for a portfolio and for one pair
Yusufhoja decided to apply the strategy to a portfolio that does not support multi-currency trading
that's what we're talking about
read carefully
The strategy written for a portfolio and for one pair is being compared
Got it.
read carefully
compared a strategy written for a portfolio and for a single pair
Yusufhodja decided to apply the strategy to a portfolio whose matrix does not support multi-currency trading
about it.
But I think that if the same EA is put on several symbols and each one takes into account peculiarities of the symbol (say its volatility), the result may be good if the EA's strategy is good. And if all advisors are on one account, the diversification effect will appear, and the maximum drawdown will be less than in the case of trading with one EA and the lot equal to the sum of lots of each symbol.
However, I believe that if the same EA is placed on several symbols and each EA takes into account the peculiarities of the symbol (say its volatility), then the result can be good, if the strategy of the EA is good. And if all of the EAs stand on one account, the diversification effect will appear, and the maximum drawdown will be less than in the case of trading one EA and the lot equal to the sum of lots of each symbol.
for the third time it will be said
the mutual influence of pairs on each other should be considered in the portfolioif no such analysis is available, it is better to trade a single pair
for the third time it will be said
the portfolio must take into account the mutual influence of the pairs on each other
Who cares? If each expert is tuned and tested on the respective symbol and shows good results?
What difference does it make? If each expert is set up and tested on the appropriate symbol and shows good results?
huge
availability of multi-currency analysis draws equi
What difference does it make? If each Expert Advisor is set up and tested on the appropriate symbol and shows good results?
If open positions do not overlap in time, there is no difference.
But where have you seen a large number of profitable Expert Advisors?
huge
Having a multi-currency analysis pulls an equi
You are breaking the logic of reasoning. According to your logic, you have strategy A and strategy B. If some analysis used in strategy B improves its performance, but such analysis is absent in strategy A, it means that strategy A is bad.
Or maybe it is not needed in strategy A. They are completely different strategies.
If we hypothetically assume that a profitable EA is running on each of the symbols forming the loop, then the overall result should also be a profit and not a loss.