Experiment - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The brain of a successful trader makes a decision based on a forecast developed in the depths of the nerve cells. The decision-making process is called prediction. We walk on the ground forecasting that the ground beneath our feet will not fail.
When the prediction turns out to be unsuccessful).
The brain of a successful trader makes a decision based on a forecast developed in the depths of the nerve cells. The decision-making process is called prediction. We walk on the ground, predicting that, the ground beneath our feet will not fall.
The brain of a successful trader makes a decision based on a forecast developed in the depths of the nerve cells. The decision-making process is called prediction. We walk on the ground predicting that the ground beneath our feet will not fall.
*
The brain of a successful trader makes a decision based on a forecast developed in the depths of the nerve cells. The decision-making process is called prediction. We walk on the ground, predicting that, the ground beneath our feet will not fall.
The brain of a successful trader makes a decision based on a forecast developed in the depths of the nerve cells. The decision-making process is called prediction. We walk on the ground, predicting that, the ground beneath our feet will not fall.
Intelligence is the ability to process the information we receive and make judgements and decisions on the basis of that information.
Wisdom is the ability to perceive phenomena without distortion or time lag.
Wisdom includes such abilities as intuition, foresight and clairvoyance.
Decisions made with intelligence alone may be wrong for two reasons:
First, an important problem may be that the information on which the chains of reasoning are based is faulty.
Secondly, the information may be received late.
And if the situation is different at the time of making decisions, the decision will also be wrong.
An example of the need to use wisdom in decision making is the process of hiring a new employee.
The candidate provides information about himself in his CV, but the manager never makes a decision based on this information alone.
An employee is only hired after a personal interview in which the manager assesses, based on intuition (wisdom), whether the information provided is correct.
If the manager does not use his wisdom, he and the company can quite easily become a victim of fraud.
On the second issue of intelligence, it makes sense to mention the stock market.
Timeliness of information plays a very important role in deciding when and in which securities to invest in, and since information is always delayed, an investor who makes decisions based on wisdom usually gets a better result than an investor whose actions are based on market information alone.
The greatest challenge to the development of wisdom is contamination of the mind, which makes it impossible to see things as they really are.
Hatred, greed, ignorance, sexual attraction, craving for food, pride, self-deprecation, lust for power, and the desire for satisfaction through the fulfilment of various desires all distort the information we receive and prevent us from assessing the degree of distortion.
In addition, the information may contain distortions caused by the contamination of the people conveying the information to us.
Thus, it is clear that the more wisdom a person has, the easier it is for him or her to live in this world.
Development of wisdom is equally important for spiritual practice.
With wisdom, one transforms what appears to be bad karma into good karma or does not even come close to what appears to be bad karma as a whole as good karma.
Since the development of wisdom is hindered by impurities, it is necessary to purify the soul, for which the practice of the Four Foundations of Purpose is well suited.
These are Determination, Purposefulness, Reflection and Wise Observation.
ATS is now holding 91 open buy and sell positions on 34 instruments and changing them chaotically depending on indicator signals. on average, every minute. It's an interesting sight!
It just seems like - trying to fit in. Just to see if we can get away with it...
It's not bourgeois. It's a guessing game...
It just seems like - trying to fit in. Just to see if we can get away with it...
It's not bourgeois. Guessing...
I chose the word chaotic unfortunate. In fact, the ATS changes positions on each instrument, by analyzing the last 10 000 minute bars. From the outside it looks as if it is chaotic. This mode does 50% a day for the last 24 hours. And it does so in a safe mode. This is not a guessing game at all, but a trading mode worth paying attention to. I have only deposited 1 dollar and made more than 1 dollar today.This is not a fantasy, but a reality that I have not yet fully understood.True, I lost a lot of nerves and money to get into this mode. Perhaps this is a temporary phenomenon. For instance, my funds have decreased from $2.75 to $1.01 since Monday and then rapidly went up by 4 times to $4.12 in last 2 days. The thing is that orders magiks were changed when I was switching from one mode to another and unintentionally I got a position-lock mode. It will all become clear when the excessive orders disappear. What is worrying is that the payoff is too high. It cannot always be like this.
To be continued.
Truly ongoing. Trading Mode: Instruments - 34, TF-M1, sample - 10,000 bars, balances - 855.9, funds - 255.2, margin - 76.29, free margin - 177.0. level - 330.00
Please advise how to post the remaining 5 instruments?