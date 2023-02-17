Experiment - page 4
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Your error means: "Attempting to change values already set with the same values."
//-------
For example: Stop loss should be changed to SL, and Take Profit to TP
then before modify:
if(SL!=OrderStopLoss())
{
//модифицируем SL
}
if(TP!=OrderTakeProfit())
{
//модифицируем TP
}
I don't understand the code, unfortunately. Thank you all.
By now the profits are almost gone:
Por no.
opening
status
price
SL
TP
closing
price
P/S
Total P/L
9
08.57:39
sell
1,2096
0
0
09.05:11
1,2099
-0,3
3,0
10
09.05:14
buy
1,2100
0
0
09.11:06
1,2099
-0,1
2,9
11
09.11:06
sell
1,2098
0
0
09.18:29
1,2003
-0,5
2,4
12
09.18:39
buy
1,2104
0
0
09.21:24
1,2099
-0,5
1,9
13
09.21:26
sell
1,2099
0
0
09.24:12
1,2102
-0,3
1,6
14
09.24:13
buy
1,2103
0
0
09.25:23
1,2097
-0,6
1,0
I'm thinking of restoring the status quo in a couple of weeks.
In a couple of weeks you say?
All 34 instruments are switched to this mode, whatever happens!
Yusuf, I'll let you in on a terrible secret: there are 7 major currencies in forex, which make up 28 currency pairs. Plus some: Danish krone, Singapore dollar, Mexican peso, etc., which are paired with USD.
That is, all these "34" are actually reduced to a dozen currencies.
Yusuf, I'll let you in on a terrible secret: there are 7 major currencies in forex, which make up 28 currency pairs. Plus some: Danish krone, Singapore dollar, Mexican peso, etc., which are paired with USD.
I.e. all those "34" come down to actually a dozen currencies.
Totally agree, but, I want to see almost all market dynamics. In the second phase, if successful, I will connect stocks as well. I am interested to analyze the predictive capability of the indicator and performance of the Expert Advisor. As we can see from the table, everything is OK with the Expert Advisor. It will switch from buy to sell and vice versa in a fraction of a minute, and the indicator is frantically searching for the trend. I wonder if I will manage to cut off the flat and reach the trend with minimal losses.
In the second stage, if successful
and the indicator frantically searches for a trend. I want to know if you manage to cut off the flat and find the trend with minimal losses.
Chingiz already told you above that if the forecast changes depending on the sample, it is useless.
Genghis has already told you above that if the forecast changes depending on the sample, then it is of no use.
Is there a prediction independent of the sample?
Is there a prediction regardless of the sample?
If I were a scientist, the first question I would pose would be about the practicability of making forecasts in principle. And already afterwards I would ask the question (if it is relevant) whether it is worth calculating or not. And so to absolutely any way of transforming market fluctuations into anything and finding anything.
The brain of a successful trader makes a decision based on a forecast developed in the depths of the nerve cells. The process of decision-making is called forecasting. We walk on the ground, predicting that the ground beneath our feet will not fall.