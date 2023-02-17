Experiment - page 11
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For the second week in a row, funds are holding steady, despite the fact that there are 52 trades per week. So, only the spread is justified. This mainly comes from gold's long marathon upwards, although, the NBP predicts it will fall..:
The forecast of a slight drop in the balance sheet was fully confirmed:
Consequently, the NBP is waiting for a favourable moment to trade effectively on 34 instruments.
The forecast of a slight drop in the balance sheet has been fully confirmed:
Consequently, PNB is waiting for a favourable moment to trade effectively on 34 instruments.
Hi Yusuf!)
Keep up the good work.
Well, what's with the excrement?
Nevertheless, the drawdown has reached 12%.
Nevertheless, the drawdown of funds has reached 12%.
The point is not the drawdown, the point is how much profit the robot made by going into this drawdown. It's humanly possible to tell if the profit is worth it or not, in the tester it looks like the ratio of the average profit to the maximum loss.
That's right.
And then there's multi-currency trading.
That's right.
And on top of that, they're getting into multi-currency trading
Yep, with only five major currencies😄😆
Eight: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD