Experiment - page 11

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Alexander_K2:

[image]

👍

 

For the second week in a row, funds are holding steady, despite the fact that there are 52 trades per week. So, only the spread is justified. This mainly comes from gold's long marathon upwards, although, the NBP predicts it will fall..:


 

The forecast of a slight drop in the balance sheet was fully confirmed:

Consequently, the NBP is waiting for a favourable moment to trade effectively on 34 instruments.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

The forecast of a slight drop in the balance sheet has been fully confirmed:

Consequently, PNB is waiting for a favourable moment to trade effectively on 34 instruments.

Hi Yusuf!)

Keep up the good work.

 
Well, what's with the excrement?
 
PapaYozh:
Well, what's with the excrement?

Nevertheless, the drawdown has reached 12%.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Nevertheless, the drawdown of funds has reached 12%.

The point is not about the drawdown, the point is about how much profit the robot achieved by going into this drawdown. In human language it sounds like the ratio of average profit to the maximum loss, in the tester it looks like it is worth it.
What is the point of earning $20-30 when you have a $200-300 drawdown? So easily you can go to the pit on the balance, the point of no return, when the total profits will not be able to overlap the single losses.
 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
The point is not the drawdown, the point is how much profit the robot made by going into this drawdown. It's humanly possible to tell if the profit is worth it or not, in the tester it looks like the ratio of the average profit to the maximum loss.
The point of earning $20-30 at a landing of $200-300? It is so easy to go into a balance sheet hole, a point of no return, when the cumulative profits will not be able to cover the single losses.

That's right.

And then there's multi-currency trading.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

That's right.

And on top of that, they're getting into multi-currency trading

Yep, with only five major currencies😄😆
 
CHINGIZ MUSTAFAEV:
Yep, with only five major currencies😄😆

Eight: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD

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