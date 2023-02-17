Experiment - page 8
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sneakers in conjunction with the majors
To trade this, you need to know the ford, otherwise you will be in a titanic situation.
The result of this experiment will show whether there are pitfalls or icebergs in trading crosses and majors. At the moment, out of 34 instruments, 20 are traded with profit, and 14 with uyyte. last day the profit was 1 dollar out of 30 total funds with minimal risk margin level - over 4000%.
Apparently, cautiously, it can be stated that. I have achieved a stable and safe mode of automatic Forex trading. We assume and the market is rhapsodic, as the people say. Time will tell.I have achieved the minimum-needed statistical advantage. Now, I will cautiously increase load on the deposit.
As you can see, you can organize automatic trading without looking at technical and fundamental analysis and without unnecessary nerve racking. I do not care about all levels, indicators and all insinuations about the price chart. I do not need any knowledge or learning how to trade and speculate on how to gain trading experience.
I am willing to answer all your questions and accept all your suggestions to improve automated trading. This is an experiment, to test all kinds of modes. I understand that I am ruining the well-established industry of training the army of newbies, but my goal was to save people from losing their hard-earned money.
I managed to start the printing press to punish the initiators of dngg as a commodity, in violation of Marx's Law of Commodity - Money. All that, is needed for this business is terminals and UPU from metakwots. Started to triple the order lotta to a value of 0.03. Moved 6 of 34 instruments, so far. I will proceed with caution.
The result of this experiment will show if there are any pitfalls or icebergs in trading crosses and majors. At the moment, out of 34 instruments, 20 are traded with profit and 14 with uyyte. last day's profit was 1 dollar out of 30 total funds with minimal risk Margin level - over 4000%.
Apparently, cautiously, it can be stated that. I have achieved a stable and safe mode of automatic Forex trading. We assume and the market is rhapsodic, as the people say. Time will tell.I have achieved the minimum-needed statistical advantage. Now, I will cautiously increase load on the deposit.
As you can see, you can organize automatic trading without looking at technical and fundamental analysis and without unnecessary nerve racking. I do not care about all levels, indicators and all insinuations about the price chart. I do not need any knowledge or learning how to trade and speculate on how to gain trading experience.
I am willing to answer all your questions and accept all your suggestions to improve automated trading. This is an experiment, to test all kinds of modes. I understand that I am ruining the well-established industry of training and brainwashing the army of newbies, but my goal was to save people from losing their hard-earned money.
I managed to start the printing press to punish the initiators of dngg as a commodity, in violation of Marx's Law of Commodity - Money. All that, is needed for this business is terminals and UPU from metakwots. Started to triple the order lotta to a value of 0.03. Moved 6 of 34 instruments, so far. I will proceed with caution.
https://www1.oanda.com/lang/ru/forex-trading/analysis/currency-correlation
If you do not want to fall dramatically in the drawdown, exclude highly correlated pairs.
https://www1.oanda.com/lang/ru/forex-trading/analysis/currency-correlation
At least look here, so as not to go into drawdown, exclude highly correlated pairs.
Thanks for the tip. Time will tell.
Time will tell.
If it does.
If it does.
You're right, deplzit will be in trouble when the situation reverses. Let's hope for the best.
Thank you for your concern and advice. Time will tell.
At best it will be a printing press, at worst I will lose my $30 deposit.
At best it will be a printing press, at worst I will lose my $30 deposit.
Hope dies last).
Hope dies last).
So far, the printing press has not failed. There is parity between profitable and unprofitable positions on 17/17, with profitable positions outnumbering profitable ones by values of + 114.20 pips. The printing press, slowly, is gaining momentum. The future of trading is with PNB! Wake up gentlemen. The sooner you forget the tales of technical and fundamental analysis, the better. We need to throw out all indicators, levels and other unnecessary concepts.
So far, the printing press has not failed. There is parity between profitable and loss-making positions on 17/17, with profitable positions outnumbering profitable ones by + 114.20 pips. The printing press, slowly, is gaining momentum. The future of trading is with PNB! Wake up gentlemen. The sooner you forget the tales of technical and fundamental analysis, the better. We need to throw out all the indicators, levels and other unnecessary concepts.
Greetings!
Strong words!
I'm standing in line for your miracle machine))
Eayayavaya that, I have managed to run a printing press to punish the initiators of declaring dgngg as a commodity, in violation of the law of Commodity - money twar Marx. All that, is needed for this business is terminals and UPU from metakwots. Started to triple the order lotta to a value of 0.03. Moved 6 of 34 instruments, so far. I will proceed with caution.
The punitive monetarist brigade from the Fed are already on their way to your ip address 😂🤣😅😆
And in general of course the degree of naivety and level of pathos is astounding, nowhere else have I seen such a combination...
best wishes for success...