Experiment - page 2
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Dear forum users. I decided to discuss the results of my experiment on the organization of real automatic trading with one order without SL and TP on EUR/USD currency pair on TF M1 on cent account with a minimum lot 0.01, by analyzing 1000 last minute bars of history that I started today - 23.04.21:
Por no.
opening
status
price
SL
TP
closing
price
P/S
Total U/U
1
03.27.29
sell
1.2022
0
0
03.35.23
1.2025
-0.2
-0.2
2
0.3.35.53
buy
1.2025
0
0
03.43.02
1.2023
-0.2
-0.4
6
03.49.10
sell
1.2022
0
0
03.53.01
1.2024
-0.2
-0.6
4
0.3.53.02
buy
1.2024
0
0
04.04.29
1.2023
-0.1
-0.7
5
04.04.30
sell
1.2022
0
0
03.24.02
1.2021
0.1
-0.6
6
0.4.25.03
buy
1.2022
0
0
16.53.10
1.2049
2.7
2.1
7
16.53.11
sell
1.2049
0
0
17.24.18
1.2061
-1.2
0.9
8
17.24.19
buy
1.2061
0
0
1.2095
3.4
4.3
Preliminary conclusion: With minimal losses, within the spread, it is possible, despite the price fluctuations within certain limits, to cut off the flat and attack the trend track. The experiment is continuing. In the future I want to arrange similar trading on all 34 instruments available to me, including gold and silveron VPS. Your opinions.
I see some discrepancies in the table. Spread is not taken into account in losses. The spread can be much higher than the tick size. But don't pour water on me here.)))
Dear forum users. I decided to discuss the results of my experiment on the organization of real automatic trading with one order without SL and TP on EUR/USD currency pair on TF M1 on cent account with a minimum lot 0.01, by analyzing 1000 last minute bars of history that I started today - 23.04.21:
Por no.
opening
status
price
SL
TP
closing
price
P/S
Total U/U
1
03.27.29
sell
1.2022
0
0
03.35.23
1.2025
-0.2
-0.2
2
0.3.35.53
buy
1.2025
0
0
03.43.02
1.2023
-0.2
-0.4
6
03.49.10
sell
1.2022
0
0
03.53.01
1.2024
-0.2
-0.6
4
0.3.53.02
buy
1.2024
0
0
04.04.29
1.2023
-0.1
-0.7
5
04.04.30
sell
1.2022
0
0
03.24.02
1.2021
0.1
-0.6
6
0.4.25.03
buy
1.2022
0
0
16.53.10
1.2049
2.7
2.1
7
16.53.11
sell
1.2049
0
0
17.24.18
1.2061
-1.2
0.9
8
17.24.19
buy
1.2061
0
0
1.2095
3.4
4.3
Preliminary conclusion: With minimal losses, within the spread, it is possible, despite the price fluctuations within certain limits, to cut off the flat and attack the trend track. The experiment is continuing. In the future I want to arrange similar trading on all 34 instruments available to me, including gold and silveron VPS. Your opinions.
Do not waste your time and ours, a trend is a directional movement, we can determine it when waves appear, a wave is a movement from level to level, while levels are the place of consolidation, i.e. the primary source of movement is a level. It is from there that we can trace the beginning of a movement, or trend
don't waste your time and ours, a trend is a directional movement, we can identify it when waves appear, a wave is a movement from level to level, and levels are the place of consolidation, i.e. the primary source of movement is the level. Exactly from there we can trace the beginning of the movement or trend
))++
This is a severe blow to the liver of scientists. One should be careful with such a category of people))
sorry, can you show me the indicator?
On the screenshots on the mt4 chart.
Thank you.
Please
Illustration of how the indicator works on TF D1, exactly the same way it changes its signals on TF M1:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10339
It makes no difference, as soon as the number of samples starts to depend on the user, immediately the strategy test automatically turns into a fit to the story.
Wrong.
I understand the phrase with a very deep understanding. Commendable.
But I can't understand it to the end. What is the beginning... Where's the beginning? For the sequel.
The last order is not closed - continuation follows.
don't waste your time and ours, a trend is a directional movement, we can identify it when waves appear, a wave is a movement from level to level, and levels are the place of consolidation, i.e. the primary source of movement is the level. It is from there that we can trace the beginning of a movement, or a trend.
You can pass by with your imaginary levels.
))++
That's a tough blow to the liver of scientists. You have to be careful with such a category of people)))
Scientists are not intimidated...
don't waste your time and ours, a trend is a directional movement, we can identify it when waves appear, a wave is a movement from level to level, and levels are the place of consolidation, i.e. the primary source of movement is the level. It is from there that we can trace the beginning of a movement, or trend
When everyone sees this ALREADY ready wave - it has already played out. And while it is still forming - WHERE is that next level?
When everyone sees this ALREADY ready wave - it's already played out. And while it is still forming - WHERE is that next level?
Exactly right.