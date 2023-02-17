Experiment - page 146
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You just need to soberly evaluate H and P and make a prediction on B, so you yourself have come to the PNB Theory).
That's not what I wrote ;)
Isn't there also a fifth, you draw a line and the kotir goes there, in short you control the price in the same way as you piss on the wall?
(for sure, capitally it's not PNB). ;)
Renat Akhtyamov:
... long story and ... taboo.
So why do you, by your own admission, drain like almost everyone else, having a Trading System that you cannot talk about, for it is taboo?
Isn't there also a fifth, you draw a line and the cotier goes there, in short you control the price the same way you piss on the wall?
(for sure, capitally it's not PNB)... ;)
I understand your sadness that Russia is technologically superior to the US. What you have here is written: Canada. Get over it. The Anglo-Saxons are very far behind Russia in air defence/air defence, hypersonic missile technology and many other things. Drink some valerian.
All right, all right. Whatever you say. I'm gonna go have a valerian.
By the way, I was in the RIH for four years, and many of my classmates and friends are still in the service.
Who do you think has a better grasp of the reality of missile defence?
All right, all right. Whatever you say. I'm gonna go get some valerian.
By the way, I was in the RICH for four years, and a lot of my classmates and friends are still serving.
Who do you think has a better grasp of the real situation with missile defence?
Obviously, the specialists that are involved in development and production of radar and firing means of air defence/ missile defence systems. Would that answer satisfy you? ) I tell you - the Anglo-Saxons are behind. Brutally. For a long time. Probably forever. They know that. That's why their R&D spending is now at an all-time high. Such a kind of hysteria.
But money is not enough, you need brains. And there are almost no brains of their own. Scientists and engineers are mostly migrant workers. Who should not even be allowed to be involved in these issues. Zuzzwang. Face it.
If you in particular are a common soldier, even if you have served in the relevant troops, it does not mean you have anything in your head ) Not by rank, so to speak. You're supposed to be twisting knobs and pulling cables. You know nothing about the capabilities of systems. Moreover, if you're from the Ukraine to Canada, then no wonder that your worldview has nothing to do with reality.
Hello! No politics on the forum!
Obviously, specialists who are involved in the design and production of radar and firing systems for air defence/air defence. Would that answer satisfy you? ) I'm telling you - the Anglo-Saxons are behind. Brutally. For a long time. Probably forever. They know that. That's why their R&D spending is now at an all-time high. Such a kind of hysteria.
But money is not enough, you need brains. And there are almost no brains of their own. Scientists and engineers are mostly migrant workers. Who should not even be allowed to be involved in these issues. Zuzzwang. Face it.
If you in particular are an ordinary soldier, even if you have served in the relevant troops, it doesn't mean you have anything in your head ) Not by rank, so to speak. You're supposed to be pulling cables, turning knobs and so on. You know nothing about the capabilities of systems.)
Man, really Oleg is your brother - the twin. :))
No, I am not a soldier. There were 10 soldiers in our unit and about 60 officers and two or three warrant officers.
Ok I'm not going to change your mind about anything. It's useless and offtopic. Stay in your illusion.
... Stay in your illusion.
That's my message to you.)